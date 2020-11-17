AVN 64.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.47%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 17, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

G-B polls: Shameful for PTI not to get simple majority: Maryam

Recorder Report Updated 17 Nov 2020

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz has said that it is shameful for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) that despite use of state machinery and institutions, it failed to get even a simple majority in Gilgit-Baltistan elections.

Maryam in a series of tweets said that neither the PTI had any existence earlier in Gilgit-Baltistan nor does it has now and the few seats PTI got in this elections were because of rigging in the elections.

She further said that PTI will form government with the help of crunches just like it formed government in Punjab and Centre despite not having a simple majority.

Maryam also addressed the people of Gilgit-Baltistan through her tweet that they must not lose their courage. "This wall of sand is about to fall and show of puppet is about to be over," said the PML-N leader. The PTI won the seats in Gilgit Baltistan polls through 'rigging', 'bullying', and with the help of turncoats.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

