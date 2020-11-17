PCWD approves 63 new schemes under RAP for South Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Communications and Works Department has approved 63 new schemes under the head of Rural Accessibility Programme (RAP) for South Punjab specially Multan, Bahawalpur and DG Khan Regions.

This Phase-II of Rural Accessibility Programme schemes will be completed at a cost of Rs13490 million.

The final approval was given in the meeting of the Steering Committee held under the chairmanship of Minister for Communications and Works Sardar Muhammad Asif Nikai to review the progress of Phase-II of the "Naya Pakistan Manzalen Asaan Program".

The Provincial Minister for Communications and Works has also directed the concerned officers to send the PC-1 of the project to the Planning and Development Department at the earliest.

The minister said that all the districts roads will be linked with Pak-China Economic Corridor and other economic zones for the development of the economy.

The Secretary Communications and Works informed the Minister that the first phase of the Rural Accessibility Programme has been completed and work on the second phase would be started soon to provide better mean of communication and transportation facilities in the districts deprived of basic infrastructure.

Phase-II was delayed due to COVID-19, but now with the resumption of economic activity, work on the project has accelerated. Funds for the implementation of this flagship programme have been added to the 2020-21 ADP.

Schemes will be launched in Bahawalpur DG Khan and Multan areas of South Punjab on priority basis.

