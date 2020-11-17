AVN 64.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.47%)
BOP 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 133.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.37%)
DCL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
DGKC 107.21 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.67%)
EFERT 67.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
EPCL 43.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.95%)
FCCL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.14%)
FFL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.8%)
HASCOL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.17%)
HBL 131.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.25%)
HUBC 80.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
JSCL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.93%)
KAPCO 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.57%)
MLCF 40.42 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.1%)
OGDC 96.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.57%)
PAEL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.9%)
PIBTL 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.88%)
PIOC 89.66 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.31%)
POWER 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
PPL 87.80 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.7%)
PSO 197.10 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (0.99%)
SNGP 47.64 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.19%)
STPL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.6%)
TRG 53.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.42%)
UNITY 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.02%)
WTL 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
BR100 4,225 Increased By ▲ 26.75 (0.64%)
BR30 21,299 Increased By ▲ 61.94 (0.29%)
KSE100 40,711 Increased By ▲ 206.1 (0.51%)
KSE30 17,156 Increased By ▲ 149.06 (0.88%)
Japan shares hit 29-year high

Reuters Updated 17 Nov 2020

TOKYO: Japanese stocks touched a 29-year high on Monday after the economy posted its first expansion in four quarters and as progress in developing a Covid-19 vaccine continued to lift global markets. The Nikkei 225 Index ended 2.05% firmer at 25,906.93, its highest close since June 1991. The broader Topix gained 1.68% to 1,731.81.

The stocks that gained the most among the top 30 core Topix names were Honda Motor Co Ltd up 4.84%, followed by Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc up 3.48%. The underperformers among the Topix 30 were Nintendo Co Ltd down 1.91%, followed by Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd that lost 0.97%.

Shares of Rakuten rose 1.19% after the internet commerce company said it will team up with private equity firm KKR to buy a controlling stake in Japanese retailer Seiyu. There were 205 advancers in the Nikkei index against 19 decliners.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board was 1.41 billion, compared with the average of 1.12 billion in the past 30 days. Japan's economy grew at a faster-than-expected annualized rate of 21.4% in July-September, which follows a 28.8% plunge in April-June.

Sentiment also got a boost after China data showed that factory output in the world's second-largest economy rose faster than expected last month and retail sales sped up, as the recovery from its Covid-19 slump gathered momentum.

