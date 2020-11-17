Daily FX volumes dip 4 percent in October

LONDON: Average daily foreign exchange trading volumes dropped 4% in October from a year earlier, led by a notable decline in trading of euro/dollar in spot markets, CLS data showed on Monday. CLS, a major settler of trades in the foreign exchange market, said in a statement that the average daily traded volume of currencies submitted to it fell to almost $1.71 trillion in October. That was down 4.3% from the September volume.

Euro-dollar is the world's most actively traded currency pair. The fall in October came as many investors sat on the sidelines before the United States presidential election in early November. Spot volumes declined 6% year-on-year, led by a 13% month-on-month drop in euro/dollar trading, CLS said.