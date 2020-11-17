AVN 64.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.47%)
Illegal constructions: LDA demolishes factory, five buildings

Recorder Report Updated 17 Nov 2020

LAHORE: In a crackdown against illegal constructions, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) demolished one factory and five residential buildings here on Monday. At Allama Iqbal Town, the LDA identified nine residential buildings that were constructed in violation of the LDA rules and hence five of them were demolished while four were sealed. Moreover, six shops were sealed for non-payment of annual commercialization fee in the same area.

Moreover, one factory on the Multan Road was demolished that constructed without the approval of the LDA while two factories were sealed for violating the LDA rules. The LDA also demolished illegally constructed shops near Chongi on Multan Road.

Meanwhile, the LDA's Consultant Selection Committee has constituted a sub-committee to review the technical and financial proposals of the three shortlisted companies for the preparation of the Lahore Master Plan 2050. LDA Director General Ahmed Aziz Tarar directed the sub-committee to submit its report in the shortest possible time after reviewing the proposals.

