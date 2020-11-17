Total coronavirus cases jump to 359,987

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's total coronavirus cases on Monday evening jumped to 359,987 as Sindh and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) jointly reported 931 cases and nine deaths taking death tally to 7,165. According to Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab, 110,540 individuals have been infected with Covid-19 in Punjab till 10pm.

The PDMA Punjab reported 547 new coronavirus cases by carrying out 11,361 tests, while four lives have been lost in the last 24 hours. The Covid-19 deaths in Punjab have reached 2,475, while 97,776 people have recovered. Sindh has reported 848 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths, a statement by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said.

Meanwhile, 454 people recovered from the virus. With the latest infections, the total number of cases in the province has reached 156,528, while the death toll stands at 2,751, the statement said. So far, 143,252 people have recovered from the virus. According to Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Health Department 380 new cases were confirmed taking the total to 42,370.

While the KP Health authorities reported two new deaths in the past 24 hours taking the provincial total to 1,311. 181 more patients recovered taking the total tally to 39,005 and there are 2,050 active cases in the province. The Balochistan government has reported 14 fresh coronavirus cases taking the provincial tally to 16,195 of which 155 have died.

The government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Monday evening reported 83 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths, while 69 recovered. The total cases in AJK jumped to 5,5338 of which 4,076 have recovered and 1,336 are under treatment in the AJK. While since the start of coronavirus total 126 people have lost their lives in the areas of AJK, the health department said.

Authorities in federal capital over the past 24 hours have reported 224 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths taking the Covid-19 cases tally to 23,122, and death tally to 250. While Gilgit-Baltistan health authorities reported five new cases of coronavirus taking the coronavirus cases tally to 4,416, whereas 93 people have died of the fatal virus.

