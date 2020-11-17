Partly Facetious: Both are attractive women

"There is something in common between The Former First Daughter and the Former Second Wife of the Khan."

"They are both attractive women."

"Indeed, but with a lot of serious anger issues given that the world around them did not give them what they considered their due."

"Getting divorce papers through a text message is kind of not fair, and why can't those dratted oldies in the PML-N understand that Maryam and Maryam alone is Daddy's only legitimate heir - she can gather crowds and..."

"And that brings me to what I reckon is common between the two women: if you recall the Second Wife of The Khan went canvassing during a bye elections in the north of the country, she herself was from the north, and the PTI lost badly there..."

"Hey that was during the days when The Khan was not how shall I put it, a viable candidate and besides the PML-N was in power in the centre though I think the government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was The Khan's at the time but anyway she ran an unsuccessful campaign..."

"Right and Former First Daughter spent a lot of time in Gilgit Baltistan and the net result was zero, well not zero but the party only won the number of seats that it was projected to win before Maryam landed in GB...."

"But Maryam is going to be angered by the comparison - I mean to be compared to a wife who was dismissed as easily as....as....as Parveen Rashid....sorry sorry a keyboard error I mean Parvez Rashid..."

"Maryam is not yet the undisputed heir because I have it on good authority from the Shahbaz Sharif faction that she may be able to pull crowds, which they claim they could also manage through their constituency contacts, but she is too arrogant to be able to handle people other than a handful of sycophants who she was instrumental in appointing during 2013-18 and..."

"Its premature to talk of leadership issues in PML-N because Nawaz Sharif is still very much there. Anyway in GB the ruling party in the centre always wins so you cant blame Maryam Nawaz..."

"Right but the PTI candidates who won were mostly lured from PML-N and other parties so they aren't going to remain loyal to The Khan and the independents, the second largest winners, are expected to join the government and they too are not going to be loyal to the Khan when the first danger bell for The Khan's exit begins to toll...."

"Right but Nawaz Sharif stole his daughter's thunder by addressing the crowds..."

"Reminds me of the line from Alexander Pope's Essay on Criticism - for fools rush in where angels fear to tread!"

"Don't be facetious."

