AVN 64.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.47%)
BOP 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 133.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.37%)
DCL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
DGKC 107.21 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.67%)
EFERT 67.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
EPCL 43.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.95%)
FCCL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.14%)
FFL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.8%)
HASCOL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.17%)
HBL 131.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.25%)
HUBC 80.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
JSCL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.93%)
KAPCO 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.57%)
MLCF 40.42 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.1%)
OGDC 96.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.57%)
PAEL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.9%)
PIBTL 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.88%)
PIOC 89.66 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.31%)
POWER 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
PPL 87.80 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.7%)
PSO 197.10 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (0.99%)
SNGP 47.64 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.19%)
STPL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.6%)
TRG 53.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.42%)
UNITY 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.02%)
WTL 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
BR100 4,225 Increased By ▲ 26.98 (0.64%)
BR30 21,289 Increased By ▲ 52.1 (0.25%)
KSE100 40,703 Increased By ▲ 197.78 (0.49%)
KSE30 17,151 Increased By ▲ 144.73 (0.85%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 17, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

Sharjeel for implementation of SOPs for Covid-19

Recorder Report Updated 17 Nov 2020

HYDERABAD: MPA Sharjeel Inaam Memon, who is also the focal person for Covid-19 in District Hyderabad, has directed the concerned officers to ensure the implementation of SOPs for Covid-19.

He directed the concerned officers that shopkeepers and customers who are not wearing mask should be taken to task. He underlined the need of giving awareness to people about importance of SOPs including mask for the safety of the people. He was presiding over a meeting to review the present situation in regard to Covid-19 at Shahbaz Hall Hyderabad on Monday.

The meeting decided that assistant commissioners according to SOPs will ensure closure of shops and restaurants except medical stores.

The officers of Health department informed the meeting about their problems. MPA Sharjeel Inaam Memon assured them that efforts would be made to get their problems related to Covid-19 resolved without delay.

Giving briefing in the meeting the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro informed that more than 79 thousands tests of Covid-19 had been conducted in Hyderabad District which was more than any district of Sindh.

He further informed that Coronavirus affected patient ratio in Hyderabad was 18 percent and recovered patients ratio was 84 percent.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Sharjeel for implementation of SOPs for Covid-19

Gilgit Baltistan Election: PTI leads in counting with nine seats as no party secures majority

COVID-19 vaccine shows promising results, with a 94% success rate

Trump poised to settle for partial Afghan withdrawal, despite Pentagon shakeup

PDM to go ahead with its rally in Peshawar despite ban on public meetings

WHO expresses cautious optimism on COVID-19 vaccine development progress

Government delineates new approach to subsidies

HEC divestment: CCoP approves transaction structure

VSS of PIA employees approved by ECC

Cabinet to discuss economy today

No public meetings to be allowed

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.