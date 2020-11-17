Sharjeel for implementation of SOPs for Covid-19

HYDERABAD: MPA Sharjeel Inaam Memon, who is also the focal person for Covid-19 in District Hyderabad, has directed the concerned officers to ensure the implementation of SOPs for Covid-19.

He directed the concerned officers that shopkeepers and customers who are not wearing mask should be taken to task. He underlined the need of giving awareness to people about importance of SOPs including mask for the safety of the people. He was presiding over a meeting to review the present situation in regard to Covid-19 at Shahbaz Hall Hyderabad on Monday.

The meeting decided that assistant commissioners according to SOPs will ensure closure of shops and restaurants except medical stores.

The officers of Health department informed the meeting about their problems. MPA Sharjeel Inaam Memon assured them that efforts would be made to get their problems related to Covid-19 resolved without delay.

Giving briefing in the meeting the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro informed that more than 79 thousands tests of Covid-19 had been conducted in Hyderabad District which was more than any district of Sindh.

He further informed that Coronavirus affected patient ratio in Hyderabad was 18 percent and recovered patients ratio was 84 percent.

