NA body disposes of Question of Privileges by settling their matters

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges disposed of the Question of Privileges of the movers (MNAs) by settling their matters.

A meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges was held on Monday at the Parliament House, under the chairmanship of Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, MNA.

The Committee confirmed the minutes of its previous meeting held on 15 October 2020.

On the Question of Privilege raised by MNA Murtaza Javed Abbasi regarding non-response to the letter of MNA nor addressing the grievance of the people of his constituency by the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL)/ministries (Referred on 15-11-2019); as the mover did not attend the meeting, therefore the Committee after hearing the reply of MD, SNGPL, unanimously decided to dispose of the Question of Privilege.

On the Question of Privilege raised by Syed Imran Ahmed Shah, MNA regarding not allowing hand carry in the airplane to the said member by the PIA staff, Lahore on 23-05-2019.

After fee deposit amounting Rs 5,800 was allowed hand carry in the airplane.

He was travelling from Lahore to Islamabad in PIA flight No PK-652 at 5pm on the above said date (Referred on 15-01-2020); the Committee unanimously decided to dispose of the Question of Privilege as the mover was satisfied with the inquiry report of the PIA and as he accepted the un-conditional apology tendered by the concerned officers/officials of the PIA.

On the Question of Privilege raised by Fawad Ahmed, Minister for Science and Technology regarding character assassination of the minister on BOL TV Channel (Referred on 02-01-2020); the Committee directed that the chairman, PEMRA should present the one year Performance Report of the PEMRA before the Committee in its next meeting.

The Committee pended the Question of Privilege till its next meeting.

On the Question of Privilege raised by Ali Nawaz Shah, MNA regarding not attending the telephone calls of the MNA by Ali Mangi, Secretary Education, Sindh, Shafiq, Chief Municipal Officer, Mir Pur Khas and Superintendent of Police (SP), Mirpur Khas, Sindh.

The Committee directed that the Secretary, Ministry of Education should resolve the issues of the mover and ensured his presence in the next meeting of the Committee.

The Committee pended the Question of Privilege till its next meeting.

On the Question of Privilege raised by Chaudhry Abid Raza, MNA regarding allegedly stopping the member at Barwal Chowk Kotla, Kharian on 20th January, 2020 by the Elite Force on the order of Syed Tauseef Haider, DPO, Gujrat and snatching the licensed weapons of his security guards (Referred on 29-7-2020); as the mover did not attend the meeting, therefore, the Committee after hearing the reply from Additional IGP Punjab, unanimously decided to dispose of the Question of Privilege.

On the Question of Privilege moved by Muhammad Jamalud Din, MNA regarding alleged non-serious attitude of Hameed Ullah, Deputy Commissioner, South Waziristan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa with the MNA, as the mover did not attend the meeting, therefore, the Committee after hearing the reply from the Ex DC South Waziristan, unanimously decided to dispose of the Question of Privilege.

On the Question of Privilege raised by Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, MNA regarding misbehavior of SSP, Sanghar and DIG Police Benazirabad with the member, the Committee unanimously decided to dispose of the Question of Privilege as the mover withdrew his Question of Privilege during the meeting.

On the Question of Privilege raised by Abdul Shakoor Shad, MNA regarding non response to the telephone call of MNA by Commissioner Karachi.

The Committee pended the Question of Privilege with the displeasure for not attending the meeting by the present and ex-Commissioners Karachi, and directed that the Chief Secretary, Sindh should attend the next meeting of the Committee in person along with the present and ex Commissioners, Karachi.

On the Question of Privilege raised by Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan, Minister for States and Frontier Regions and Muhammad Ameer Sultan, Parliamentary Secretary for National Food Security and Research regarding alleged non-cooperation of DPO, Jhang with the MNAs on telephone, the Committee unanimously decided that the Chairman of the Committee should have a meeting on this matter with the Advisor to the Speaker, the attorney General for Pakistan and the Additional Advocate General, Qasim Chauhan in this week.

However, the Committee pended the Question of Privilege till its next meeting.

