Cantt Railway Station: Substandard drinking water, cigarettes seized

Recorder Report Updated 17 Nov 2020

KARACHI: During a surprise inspection of different stalls at Cantonment railway station by the DCO Karachi, sub-standard mineral water bottles and cigarettes being sold by different vendors were seized and subsequently burnt. The inspection took place soon after the dusk timings on Monday.

DCO Karachi Nasir Nazeer said surprise inspections were prime components of the drive initiated few months back against the sale of low-quality materials at different railway stations of the division. He added that the health of passengers was amongst the division's top priorities and it could not be compromised.

"Strict actions including monetary penalty will be imposed upon vendors if this malpractice continues in future" remarked Nazeer.

