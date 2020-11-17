Sindh CM tests positive for coronavirus

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has been diagnosed as COVID-19 positive and has gone into home isolation.

In a statement issued from CM House here on Monday, the chief minister said that he felt light fever last Friday so he got his PCR test done which declared him as a COVID-19 positive patient.

Shah said he had isolated himself at his home.

Meanwhile, four more patients of the coronavirus died overnight, taking the death toll to 2,751. On the other hand 848 new cases emerged when 11,596 samples were tested, said a statement issued by the CM House. The statement says that four more patients lost their lives while struggling against the virus lifting the death toll to 2,751 that constituted 1.8 percent death rate.

