MQM-P rejects allegations

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Monday rejected the allegations leveled against its convener Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui by Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chairman Mustafa Kamal. The MQM-P termed the PSP chief's press conference "a pack of lies". A spokesman for the party in a statement called the allegations by Mustafa Kamal "political bankruptcy" and stated that the MQM-P was struggling for the rights of the people within the Constitution and law of the country. The spokesman recalled that Mustafa Kamal used to say that he would bury the MQM-P and its election symbol, but the people of urban Sindh rejected him and his "artificial political party". "The people of urban Sindh rejected Mustafa Kamal for his lies and abusive language," the spokesman said, adding that the politics of Mustafa Kamal was nearing its end.

