AVN 63.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.24%)
BOP 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CHCC 133.35 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.41%)
DCL 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.26%)
DGKC 107.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.66%)
EFERT 67.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.31%)
EPCL 43.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.51%)
FCCL 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.9%)
FFL 14.73 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.01%)
HASCOL 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.1%)
HBL 131.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.25%)
HUBC 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.67%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
JSCL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.57%)
KAPCO 28.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
KEL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.65%)
MLCF 40.45 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.18%)
OGDC 96.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.94%)
PAEL 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.06%)
PIBTL 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.88%)
PIOC 90.25 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.98%)
POWER 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
PPL 87.92 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.84%)
PSO 197.30 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.1%)
SNGP 47.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.4%)
STPL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.6%)
TRG 53.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.42%)
UNITY 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.1%)
WTL 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
BR100 4,238 Increased By ▲ 40.56 (0.97%)
BR30 21,397 Increased By ▲ 159.29 (0.75%)
KSE100 40,837 Increased By ▲ 332.1 (0.82%)
KSE30 17,208 Increased By ▲ 201.03 (1.18%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 17, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

Covid-19: Private school sealed in Khyber district

Recorder Report Updated 17 Nov 2020

PESHAWAR: A private school was sealed by local administration in the Shalober area of sub-division of Bara, Khyber district on Monday after the emergence of around 17 cases of coronavirus in the district. Assistant Commissioner, Bara Naik Muhammad Bangash while sharing details that after infecting 17 students of 9th and 10th grades of a private school (Gul School and College Bara), it was suspended for teaching and learning activities till coming Sunday.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Covid-19: Private school sealed in Khyber district

Trump poised to settle for partial Afghan withdrawal, despite Pentagon shakeup

PDM to go ahead with its rally in Peshawar despite ban on public meetings

WHO expresses cautious optimism on COVID-19 vaccine development progress

Government delineates new approach to subsidies

HEC divestment: CCoP approves transaction structure

VSS of PIA employees approved by ECC

Cabinet to discuss economy today

No public meetings to be allowed

Moderna vaccine success gives world more hope

PTI grabs 10 seats in G-B elections

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.