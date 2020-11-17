Covid-19: Private school sealed in Khyber district

PESHAWAR: A private school was sealed by local administration in the Shalober area of sub-division of Bara, Khyber district on Monday after the emergence of around 17 cases of coronavirus in the district. Assistant Commissioner, Bara Naik Muhammad Bangash while sharing details that after infecting 17 students of 9th and 10th grades of a private school (Gul School and College Bara), it was suspended for teaching and learning activities till coming Sunday.

