Covid-19: Private school sealed in Khyber district

AVN
63.55
Decreased By
▼ -0.15 (-0.24%)
BOP
9.10
Increased By
▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CHCC
133.35
Increased By
▲ 1.85 (1.41%)
DCL
9.68
Increased By
▲ 0.12 (1.26%)
DGKC
107.20
Increased By
▲ 0.70 (0.66%)
EFERT
67.26
Increased By
▲ 0.21 (0.31%)
EPCL
43.65
Increased By
▲ 0.65 (1.51%)
FCCL
21.40
Increased By
▲ 0.40 (1.9%)
FFL
14.73
Increased By
▲ 0.29 (2.01%)
HASCOL
14.66
Increased By
▲ 0.16 (1.1%)
HBL
131.48
Increased By
▲ 0.33 (0.25%)
HUBC
80.50
Decreased By
▼ -0.54 (-0.67%)
HUMNL
6.90
Increased By
▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
JSCL
23.95
Increased By
▲ 0.60 (2.57%)
KAPCO
28.16
Increased By
▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
KEL
3.76
Decreased By
▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM
12.20
Increased By
▲ 0.43 (3.65%)
MLCF
40.45
Increased By
▲ 0.47 (1.18%)
OGDC
96.90
Increased By
▲ 0.90 (0.94%)
PAEL
33.50
Increased By
▲ 0.35 (1.06%)
PIBTL
12.47
Increased By
▲ 0.23 (1.88%)
PIOC
90.25
Increased By
▲ 1.75 (1.98%)
POWER
9.94
Increased By
▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
PPL
87.92
Increased By
▲ 1.59 (1.84%)
PSO
197.30
Increased By
▲ 2.14 (1.1%)
SNGP
47.74
Increased By
▲ 0.19 (0.4%)
STPL
14.00
Increased By
▲ 0.22 (1.6%)
TRG
53.55
Increased By
▲ 0.75 (1.42%)
UNITY
22.90
Increased By
▲ 0.25 (1.1%)
WTL
1.03
Increased By
▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
Comments are closed on this story.