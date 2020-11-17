School built through USAID's support inaugurated

KARACHI: Students in Cattle Colony get a new school under the long-running active partnership between the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Sindh government.

On Monday, USAID Director for Sindh and Balochistan James Parys and Sindh Minister for Women Development Syeda Shehla Raza attended the inauguration ceremony of the Government Secondary School in Cattle Colony in Bin Qasim Town, Karachi.

At the ceremony, USAID Director James Parys commended the strong partnership between USAID and the Government of Sindh in promoting education in the province.

"Not only are we proud of this programme that is introducing new types of schools and innovative management schemes, but we also deeply recognize this work, however little, advances our shared educational tradition," said Parys in his opening remarks.

Ahmed Bux Narejo, Secretary of the School Education and Literacy Department (SELD), senior officials from the education department, PPP Node representatives and teachers and community members also attended the ceremony.

This is the latest school built under USAID's Sindh Basic Education Program (SBEP) which totals 25 billion Pakistani rupees ($159.2 million) in assistance to the government of Sindh.

The school will be managed by HANDS under a public-private partnership mode and will benefit 320 girls and boys.

The US government is supporting the construction of 106 modern school buildings in 10 districts of Sindh to benefit 70,000 marginalized students.

The Sindh Basic Education Program aims to increase and sustain student enrollment in primary, middle and secondary government schools in Sindh. SBEP also supports the Sindh government's reform efforts in the areas of education, community mobilization, public-private partnerships and improving reading competencies of students.-PR

