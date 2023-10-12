BAFL 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.95%)
Australia win toss, bowl against South Africa

AFP Published 12 Oct, 2023 02:05pm

LUCKNOW: Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and chose to bowl first in their World Cup clash against South Africa at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday.

Australia made two changes to the team which lost by six wickets to India in their first match with Marcus Stoinis and wicketkeeper Josh Inglis replacing Cameron Green and Alex Carey respectively.

Rohit’s record ton powers India to World Cup win over Afghanistan

South Africa defeated Sri Lanka by 102 runs in their opening game where they racked up a World Cup record total of 428.

They have dropped fast bowler Gerald Coetzee in favour of leg-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi.

Kohli, Rahul lead India out of peril to beat Australia at World Cup

“Not sure how this pitch will play, but seems like there’s a bit of moisture in it,” said Cummins at the toss.

Teams

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (capt), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wkt), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS) and Richard Illingworth (ENG)

TV Umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

Miandad’s six to Jadeja blitz: Six great Pakistan-India ODIs

AFP Published 12 Oct, 2023 10:28am

AHMEDABAD: Cricketing powerhouses India and Pakistan renew their rivalry in the most hotly-anticipated match of the World Cup in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

AFP Sport looks back at six memorable ODI matches between the bitter rivals ahead of their latest clash.

Miandad six (April 18, 1986 - Sharjah)

Javed Miandad’s last-ball six at the desert venue arguably remains the most dramatic ODI outcome between the two sides as Pakistan clinched a one-wicket victory.

A chance to make it 7-1: Pakistan’s ODI World Cup record against India

Pakistan needed 246 to win in 50 overs and Miandad walked in at 61-3 to hit an unbeaten 116 off 114 balls.

With four needed off the final delivery, Indian fast bowler Chetan Sharma bowled a full toss and Miandad blasted the ball into the crowd to trigger wild celebrations among the Pakistan team and fans.

Miandad was later presented with a golden sword for his heroics.

Imran stings (March 22, 1985 - Sharjah)

Imran Khan’s best bowling figures of 6-14 were in a one-day international against India but for the flamboyant Pakistan fast bowler it was all in vain.

Imran ripped through the Indian batting line-up at Sharjah to send the opposition packing for 125.

Four key India-Pakistan battles at World Cup

But Pakistan’s own batting imploded, skittled for just 87 with Ramiz Raja, top-scorer with 29, one of only four batsmen in double figures.

Imran, a former Prime Minister who now languishes in jail over corruption charges he denies, was still the man of the match in the low-scoring battle.

Jadeja fires (March 09, 1996 - Bangalore)

India’s Ajay Jadeja blasted a 25-ball 45 in a late blitz that helped India knock out holders Pakistan in a highly-charged World Cup quarter-final.

Jadeja was severe on Pakistan’s Waqar Younis as he hit the pace bowler for four fours and two sixes in the final few overs to propel the total to 287-8.

Pakistan eye two wins before ‘unbelievable India spectacle’

In reply, Pakistan were sailing along when opener Aamir Sohail smashed India’s Venkatesh Prasad for a boundary before sledging his opponent.

But Venkatesh got the left-handed batsman bowled on the next ball to bring the house down and Pakistan lost their way to lose by 39 runs.

Ganguly ton (January 18, 1998 - Dhaka)

Sourav Ganguly hit a match-winning century to trump Saeed Anwar’s 140 in a deciding best-of-three final of Bangladesh’s Silver Jubilee Independence Cup in Dhaka.

Ganguly’s knock of 124 was laced with 11 fours and one six as India chased down their victory target of 315 with one ball to spare.

The left-handed Ganguly was named man of the match but lesser-known Hrishikesh Kanitkar stole the show in the end when India needed three on the final two balls and he hit a boundary on the penultimate delivery.

The chase was a world record at the time.

Tendulkar rules (March 1, 2003 - Centurion)

Sachin Tendulkar won many matches for India but his 98 against Pakistan at the 2003 World Cup remains special due his duel with fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar.

Tendulkar stood tall in his 75-ball knock that guided India in their chase of 274 against a Pakistan bowling line-up boasting Wasim Akram, Waqar and Akhtar.

He uppercut one of Akhtar’s express deliveries to a delightful six over third man - a shot that became iconic in Tendulkar’s career.

Akhtar later got Tendulkar’s wicket but the damage had been done and India won by six wickets.

Zaman special (June 18, 2017 - London)

Pakistan came in as underdogs in the Champions Trophy final, but stunned India by 180 runs with a top performance riding on a sparkling century by Fakhar Zaman.

Zaman’s 114 off 106 balls and a 128-run opening stand with Azhar Ali guided Pakistan to a mammoth 338 for four and deflated Virat Kohli’s India at the Oval.

The left-hander clobbered the Indian attack, including fast bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah, hitting 12 fours and three sixes.

Pakistan’s bowlers then came firing and dismissed India for just 158 in 30.3 overs despite Hardik Pandya’s 76. Fast bowler Hasan Ali took 3-19.

Four key Pakistan-India battles at World Cup

  • Pakistan, India to face-off on Saturday at Ahmedabad
AFP Published October 12, 2023 Updated October 12, 2023 10:25am

AHMEDABAD: Arch-rivals India and Pakistan meet in a blockbuster clash at the World Cup on Saturday.

AFP Sport takes a look at four key battles that could decide the eagerly-awaited contest at the world’s biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

Pakistan eye two wins before ‘unbelievable India spectacle’

Rohit v Shaheen

India skipper Rohit Sharma has struggled against Shaheen Shah Afridi’s left-arm pace in the few outings the two teams have had in recent times.

Shaheen rattled Rohit’s off stump in their first Asia Cup match in Pallekele last month when the opener’s lack of footwork saw him bowled for 11.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma factfile

The duel began at the T20 World Cup in 2021 when Shaheen trapped Rohit lbw for a duck in the first over in Dubai with his pace and swing.

But Rohit came back prepared when the rivals next met in Colombo and remained cautious against the quick despite hitting a six off his first over.

Kohli v Rauf

The stakes were high when Virat Kohli came up against Haris Rauf in a challenging chase at the T20 World Cup in Melbourne last year.

India needed 31 off the last 18 balls while chasing 160 when Kohli held his nerve to smash Rauf for two sixes to bring the house down at a packed MCG.

A chance to make it 7-1: Pakistan’s ODI World Cup record against India

The first was a length ball which Kohli dispatched straight down the ground and he flicked the next to over fine-leg en route to victory.

Kohli later said the sixes were “instinctive”, but it began a great battle with the Pakistan quick which awaits another showdown in Ahmedabad.

Azam v Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah experienced the Pakistan captain’s ability at the 2021 T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

Azam took on the Indian attack including Bumrah, a yorker king, with ease as he and Mohammad Rizwan steered the team to a 10-wicket victory in Dubai.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Babar Azam factfile

But two years later Bumrah and company seemed to have learnt their lessons when they bowled out Pakistan for 128 in a crushing 228-run win in an Asia Cup Super Four clash.

Bumrah beat the bat of Azam on a few occasions in Colombo before Hardik Pandya got the prized wicket.

Iftikhar v Kuldeep

Iftikhar Ahmed is a middle-order batsman who can play anchor or go after the bowling with equal ease but at the Asia Cup last month, India spinner Kuldeep Yadav cut short the batsman’s knock, taking a smart catch off his own bowling.

Kuldeep, a left-arm wrist spinner, claimed 5-25 in that game as India claimed a 228-run win.

Iftikhar’s task on Saturday will be to tackle the spinners in the middle overs and also accelerate the scoring.

Also read:

Abdullah Shafique making habit of great first impressions

AFP Published October 11, 2023

HYDERABAD: Abdullah Shafique has a habit of making great first impressions, the latest of which came on Tuesday when he became the first Pakistan batsman to make a century on his World Cup debut in an epic pursuit against Sri Lanka.

Called up to replace the out-of-form Fakhar Zaman, the 23-year-old opener clubbed 113 and with a cramping Mohammad Rizwan (131 not out) helped Pakistan reach their 345-run target, the highest successful run chase in World Cup history.

“The way Abdullah built the innings in the beginning, the kind of shots he hit, made it easy for us to chase the score,” said Rizwan.

Ton-up Rizwan, Abdullah shine in Pakistan’s record chase against Sri Lanka

Shafique has become accustomed to making instant impacts.

He scored a hundred on his domestic Grade-II debut (non first class), notched another century on his first class debut in 2019 and a year later achieved the same feat in Twenty20 cricket.

Shafique is only the second batsman in the world to have hit a hundred on first class and T20 debut, along with India’s Shivam Bhambri.

His talents for the big stage were spotted early on by former Pakistan player Mansoor Rana, a former Pakistan team manager.

“We selected him for Under-19s as I saw enormous talent in this boy,” said Rana.

“He is better than anyone technique-wise but the problem was he didn’t score runs initially,” explained Rana, the son of former international umpire Shakoor.

After his T20 debut hundred, the then head coach Misbah-ul-Haq selected him in the shortest format but Shafique failed with four successive ducks.

He was backed despite his failures, making him a target for critics who accused him of receiving preferential treatment.

“I noticed that this boy had good technique and temperament. He has a repertoire of shots for every pitch,” said Misbah.

“At his age, Shafique has superb qualities and that is why I backed him.”

Shafique finally came good in Tests, hitting a hundred against Australia and England, and two against Sri Lanka including a double ton in July this year.

“Shafique benefitted from regular chances. During Covid he worked very hard indoors and that period allowed him to improve,” said Rana.

Barely a month out from the World Cup, Shafique was not even in the squad.

However, with concerns over Zaman’s lack of runs, the Pakistan team management select him as a back-up.

Next up for Shafique, another first – facing old rivals India in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Australia’s Stoinis in fray for World Cup clash with South Africa

Reuters Published October 11, 2023

LUCKNOW: Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has shaken off a hamstring problem and is available for their World Cup meeting with South Africa on his familiar hunting ground of Lucknow, captain Pat Cummins said on Wednesday.

Stoinis was sore after Australia’s first match of their 2-1 series defeat by India last month and skipped two warm-up games and the loss to the hosts in the World Cup, but Cummins said he will be looked at closely for Thursday’s clash.

The 34-year-old plays for the Lucknow-based Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and knows the conditions well.

Kohli, Rahul lead India out of peril to beat Australia at World Cup

“He’s fit so yeah, we’ll announce a team tomorrow but it’s a ground he knows pretty well,” Cummins told reporters.

“I think chatting to him and a couple of other guys, it’s probably in a bit of a different condition to what it is for the IPL. The wicket looks really good so yeah, he’s someone we’ll look at pretty closely.”

Australia were dismissed for a below-par 199 in their first match, before suffering a six-wicket defeat by India in Chennai, but Cummins said he expects a high-scoring game in Lucknow.

The five-times champions will be wary of South Africa, who smashed 428-5 in their opening win over Sri Lanka.

“When it’s a good wicket - which that looks like - most of the games have been 300 plus,” Cummins said.

“I haven’t had a look at it today, but last night it looked really good, really even. Maybe a bit of pace and bounce. We’ll see how it is tomorrow.”

Australia’s specialist spinner Adam Zampa went wicketless in the last game and gave away 53 runs from eight overs but Cummins said critics should not look too deeply into his form.

“I thought he bowled okay but it’s pretty hard defending 200 and trying to create something out of nothing. I’m sure he would be great out there,” Cummins said.

“Again, if you have a bit more of a total to bowl to, he’s one of our key guys.”

Rohit’s record ton powers India to World Cup win over Afghanistan

AFP Published October 11, 2023
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

NEW DELHI: Captain Rohit Sharma on Wednesday surpassed compatriot Sachin Tendulkar with a record seventh World Cup century to lead India to a crushing eight-wicket win over Afghanistan.

Chasing 273 for victory in New Delhi, the hosts rode on Rohit’s 131 to achieve their target in 35 overs for a second straight win in the 50-over showpiece event.

He brought the nearly packed house to its feet with his century off 63 balls to go past Tendulkar’s record of six tons in World Cups.

Rohit’s century was also the fastest by an Indian in a World Cup, quicker than Kapil Dev’s hundred in 72 balls against Zimbabwe in 1983.

Rohit hit the ball to all parts of the ground as he reached 1,000 World Cup runs and then went past Chris Gayle’s record of 553 sixes across all formats.

Kohli, Rahul lead India out of peril to beat Australia at World Cup

The dashing opener hit 16 fours and five sixes in his 84-ball knock before being bowled by leg-spinner Rashid Khan.

His opening partnership of 156 with the left-handed Ishan Kishan, who made 47, extended the team’s dominance after a good bowling show on a batting-friendly pitch.

Superstar cricketer and Delhi-born Virat Kohli soon took over to hit an unbeaten 55 and finished the match with a boundary.

Afghanistan posted 272-8 after electing to bat at the ground which witnessed a World Cup record 754 runs scored in the previous match when South Africa posted 428 and defeated Sri Lanka.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah stood out for the home side with his best World Cup bowling figures of 4-39.

Afghanistan slipped to 63-3 before skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi (80) and Azmatullah Omarzai (62) put on 121 runs to help Afghanistan recover.

Bumrah got Ibrahim Zadran caught behind for 22 and celebrated by pointing to his temple.

Ton-up Rizwan, Abdullah shine in Pakistan’s record chase against Sri Lanka

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, on 21, and Rahmat Shah, on 16, fell in the space of four balls with Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur taking the wickets.

Shahidi, a left-hand batsman, and Omarzai then rebuilt the innings in a century stand, prompting Rohit to rotate his bowlers.

Omarzai reached his second ODI fifty and soon Shahidi smashed Pandya for four to bring up his half-century and followed it up with a six.

Omarzai, who hit two fours and four sixes in his 69-ball knock, also attacked but was bowled by Pandya.

Shahidi kept up the attack with regular boundaries but fell lbw to Kuldeep Yadav in his attempt to reverse sweep the left-arm wrist spinner.

Bumrah struck twice including Rashid to keep Afghanistan down on a run-filled wicket.

The Afghans lost their opening match to Bangladesh while tournament favourites India began with a victory over five-time winners Australia.

New Zealand’s Williamson, Southee set to return against Bangladesh

Reuters Published October 11, 2023

BENGALURU: New Zealand’s regular skipper Kane Williamson could feature in the World Cup game against Bangladesh in Chennai having built up match fitness following his knee injury, head coach Gary Stead said on Wednesday.

Williamson missed wins over defending champions England and the Netherlands to work on his fielding and running between the wickets and Stead said he was pleased with the 33-year-old’s progress ahead of Friday’s game.

“He’s had a great last five or six days, really ramped up the fielding aspect of things,” Stead told reporters.

Williamson to miss second game of World Cup

“That’s the key for Kane at the moment. It’s not about his injury so much now, it’s his ability to run between the wickets and to field and to consistently do that over a 50-over game.

“We’ve got two more trainings still to get through but at this stage, all things are looking good for Kane to return in this game. We still say that with an air of caution but we’re really pleased with the way he has been coming on.”

Rachin Ravindra has impressed batting at number three in the absence of Williamson with an unbeaten 123 against England and 51 against the Dutch.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Kane Williamson factfile

“If Kane is available, he’ll play,” Stead said. “There’s no doubt about that. He’s one of the best players in the world. The discussions we’re having at the moment is how does that still fit?

“For example, we played Jimmy Neesham in the first game but not the second. That was around the conditions we thought best suited the team at the time.

“That’s the ongoing discussion we have around every single game and also looking at the opposition and who we feel gives us the right balance in each situation.”

Stead said paceman Tim Southee was also in contention after recovering from a fractured thumb.

“Tim will be available for selection, he’s been tracking well,” Stead said.

“Looks like the thumb has set very well. He’s been bowling at full intensity for the last couple of training sessions.”

Muhammad Rizwan soldiered on for Pakistan with ‘magic’ cramp fix

Reuters Published October 11, 2023
A physio attends Pakistan’s Muhammad Rizwan (C) during the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on October 10, 2023. Photo: AFP
A physio attends Pakistan’s Muhammad Rizwan (C) during the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on October 10, 2023. Photo: AFP

Pakistan’s Muhammad Rizwan played through the pain to secure a win over Sri Lanka with a record World Cup run chase on Tuesday and the batsman said throwing his wicket away due to cramp would have made their daunting task even tougher for the lower order.

Rizwan hit an unbeaten 131 and guided Abdullah Shafique during the World Cup debutant’s 113 as the 1992 champions chased down 345 to eclipse Ireland’s record of 329 against England in the 2011 edition.

Batting on 83, the 31-year-old collapsed to the ground due to cramp after smashing a six but soldiered on for the rest of the innings to ensure Saud Shakeel (31) and Iftikhar Ahmed (22 not out) did not have to too much heavy lifting to do.

Ton-up Rizwan, Abdullah shine in Pakistan’s record chase against Sri Lanka

“I’ll give credit to our physio. He gave me some magic, I don’t know what you call it, the cramp fix, it’s a medicine,” Rizwan told reporters. “At the moment I’m fine, but sometimes the pain or cramp comes, sometimes it doesn’t.

“During my batting I didn’t want to give it away, because you know the bowling of Sri Lanka, they have decent bowlers. If I give them a wicket at that moment, it’s difficult for the new batsman.”

Skipper Babar Azam’s early departure left Pakistan in trouble at 37-2 in 7.2 overs and Rizwan said the key to the chase was pacing the innings with Shafique.

“In big chases we’ve had contributions from Babar, everyone knows how big a player he is. Unfortunately, he got out and when he did we had a plan that till 20 overs we’ll bat normally,” Rizwan said.

“It’s this communication and calculation. The way Abdullah built the innings in the beginning, the kind of shots he hit made it easy for us to chase the score.”

Pakistan next face arch-rivals India on Saturday.

A chance to make it 7-1: Pakistan’s ODI World Cup record against India

AFP Published October 11, 2023

KARACHI: It is cricket’s fiercest rivalry, watched by millions, sparking raucous celebrations in victory and wild accusations in defeat, but when India and Pakistan clash at the World Cup, there has been only one winner.

India have defeated Pakistan seven times out of seven at the tournament since they first met in Sydney in 1992, a run that Babar Azam’s side will hope to end in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Is it luck? Have India benefitted from winning five of the seven tosses? Are Pakistan more susceptible to pressure?

“We played seven games and our neighbouring country reminds us every second day about the 7-0,” Pakistan legend Wasim Akram told AFP.

Ton-up Rizwan, Abdullah shine in Pakistan’s record chase against Sri Lanka

“Frankly speaking, I can’t single out one reason for the losing streak.”

Inzamam-ul-Haq, who ended up on the losing side for Pakistan on four occasions, believes pressure has been a factor.

“Maybe India handled the pressure better than us on the day of the match and winning most of the tosses also gave them an advantage,” said Inzamam.

Even when Pakistan won the toss twice their luck did not change.

They were outdone by Sachin Tendulkar’s brilliance in the chase at Centurion in South Africa in 2003 and by Rohit Sharma at Manchester in 2019 when India were sent in to bat.

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: Babar Azam optimistic about team’s prospects

The defeat at the 2019 tournament cost Sarfaraz Ahmed the captaincy.

‘Couldn’t leave our homes’

Due to a quirk of the playing format, Pakistan and India never met in the first four World Cups.

Both were favourites to meet in the final when they were co-hosts in 1987, but each fell in the semis.

The first encounter happened in 1992 at Sydney, a low-scoring affair which was remembered more for Pakistan’s Javed Miandad jumping up and down in a bizarre attempt to mimic India wicketkeeper Kiran More.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Babar Azam factfile

Pakistan failed to chase a modest 217-run total, losing by 43 runs.

However, that defeat was soon forgotten when Imran Khan’s team staged a remarkable recovery to win their first and only 50-over World Cup title.

Four years later, Pakistan lost again by 39 runs in India’s backyard in Bangalore.

The defeat resulted in a furious reaction back home – skipper Wasim Akram was even alleged to have feigned injury.

Onus on Pakistan batters to paper over bowling cracks

“It was hellish,” recalls Wasim. “No one digested that defeat and we had to return home under tight security and couldn’t go out of our homes for days.”

At the 1999 World Cup, Wasim and his team were subjected to a match-fixing inquiry after they lost by 47 runs to India and slumped to a shock loss to Bangladesh.

They still managed to finish as runners-up.

‘Silly things’

Despite boasting an intimidating three-pronged pace attack of Wasim, Waqar Younis and Shoaib Akhtar, Pakistan lost their 2003 World Cup encounter by six wickets.

A high-profile semi-final also went to India by 29 runs in Mohali in 2011, a match where respective prime ministers Manmohan Singh of India and Yousuf Raza Gillani of Pakistan watched from the stands.

Divided views as Zainab Abbas leaves ICC World Cup coverage in India

“To be honest, I don’t know the reason why we always lost,” Shahid Afridi, the skipper in 2011, told AFP.

“We played so well to reach the semi-finals and fell short in Mohali. I also heard some silly things but it was a matter of respect and as captain I told my players to give their best.”

A packed house in Adelaide saw Virat Kohli’s century subdue Pakistan by 76 runs in the 2015 World Cup.

Pakistan once again fell short in 2019, again in Manchester, as they lost by 83 runs in a rain-hit game.

So can it be eighth time lucky for Pakistan when they renew their rivalry in Ahmedabad on Saturday at this World Cup?

“That jinx will be broken one day and this current Pakistan team is capable of doing that,” said Wasim.

“We broke the Twenty20 World Cup jinx after five defeats in 2021 in Dubai, so the 50-over jinx can also go.”

England happy to avoid injuries on difficult Dharamsala outfield

Reuters Published October 11, 2023

England all-rounder Sam Curran said they were thankful to have come through Tuesday’s World Cup win over Bangladesh without picking up injuries after players struggled to keep their feet due to the state of the Dharamsala outfield.

While the venue, located in the foothills of the Himalayan mountains, is considered one of the most picturesque grounds in the world the state of the outfield left a lot to be desired, with bowlers and fielders forced to exercise caution on the uneven grass.

England skipper Jos Buttler said before the game that the outfield was in “poor” condition while it was given an ‘average’ rating by the International Cricket Council.

“It was pretty bad,” Curran said. “We’re pretty happy to get through that game without any injuries … That’s pretty important and we don’t have to come back here.

Dharamsala outfield not ideal for World Cup, says Buttler

“Hopefully, the outfield does get better. It’s not very nice, what’s happened to it. But I thought the wicket was really good. Luckily we’re all fit.”

Dharamsala will host three more World Cup matches this month with South Africa playing the Netherlands next week before New Zealand play twice, against India and Australia.

England’s Reece Topley ripped through Bangladesh’s top order to set up the 137-run victory for the reigning champions with figures of 4-43 but the fast bowler said he had to shorten his run-up due to the conditions.

“The legs are a bit heavier than normal on this outfield, for sure. Running in to bowl, you barely felt like you were making it to the crease,” Topley said.

“It was a unique challenge at this ground and we responded in the right way. Jos told us to get on with it, so we did.”

Bangladesh bowler Taskin Ahmed said the soft outfield made running difficult.

“Everyone felt that we were a little off-balance or slipping in the run-up,” he said.

Divided views as Zainab Abbas leaves ICC World Cup coverage in India

BR Life & Style Published October 10, 2023

Fans on both sides of the border were divided on social media over the exit of Zainab Abbas from India after the Pakistani sports presenter left the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 coverage due to what the sport’s governing body called “personal reasons”.

Abbas arrived in India last week and was part of the ICC’s digital team covering the World Cup.

However, her stint was short-lived as the presenter left India after complaints registered against her surfaced during the tournament. Vineet Jindal, an advocate in New Delhi, lodged a formal complaint against Abbas to the police, over “derogatory and provocative posts” mocking India and the Hindu religion.

Jindal’s complaint also cited a tweet from Abbas’ official X (formerly Twitter) account in which she wrote about Kashmir’s right to self-determination, reported the BBC.

Jindal also shared a letter he wrote over the weekend to Home Minister Amit Shah and his son Jay Shah, the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the governing body of Indian cricket, seeking the commentator’s removal as an ICC presenter, added BBC.

The posts are no longer available on the social media platform.

Abbas left on Monday amid claims by news outlets that she was forced to leave.

An ICC spokesperson, however, was reportedly quoted to have said that Abbas left for personal reasons.

Netizens weighed in on her expulsion on X with many fans calling the predicament “unfair”, as the tweets were nearly a decade old and should not have mattered now.

The rest felt like it was justified, as comments about religion should be avoided.

Some hailed the development, saying that it was “good that Abbas was out of the World Cup”.

Another user called for the ‘same treatment’ for former captain Waqar Younis.

However, there were others who felt the development was unfortunate.

Abbas reported on Pakistan’s World Cup opener against the Netherlands on October 6 in Hyderabad. She was due to travel to Bengaluru, Chennai and Ahmedabad for Pakistan’s other matches.

Pakistan and India are all set to clash on October 14 in Ahmedabad for a World Cup match.

Mendis, Samarawickrama blast centuries for Sri Lanka against Pakistan

AFP Published October 10, 2023
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

HYDERABAD: In-form Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama both hit centuries as Sri Lanka piled up the runs against Pakistan in the World Cup on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old Mendis reached his century off 65 balls with 13 fours and four sixes.

For Mendis, it was his fifth score over 50 in his last seven innings, a run which also included 76 in his team’s opening defeat to South Africa on Saturday.

He had smashed an impressive 158 in a World Cup warm-up game against Afghanistan.

Mendis had a lucky escape, however, on Tuesday when, having made just 12, Imam-ul-Haq dropped a simple catch off the bowling of Shaheen Shah Afridi.

He was eventually dismissed for a career best 122 with 14 fours and six sixes when Imam held onto a catch off Hasan Ali.

Samarawickrama, who shared a third-wicket partnership of 111 with Mendis, went to a maiden ODI century off 82 balls with 10 fours and two sixes.

Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka hit 51.

Ton-up Rizwan, Abdullah shine in Pakistan’s record chase against Sri Lanka

  • Pakistan overcome Sri Lanka's daunting 345-run target with 10 balls and 6 wickets to spare
AFP | BR Web Desk Published October 10, 2023

Opener Abdullah Shafique and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan scored centuries as Pakistan chased down 345 - the highest in World Cup history - against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The historic chase was led by Rizwan, who smashed an unbeaten 131, and Shafique, who scored 113 off 103 balls on his World Cup debut. The third-wicket partnership between these two at a difficult juncture turned the game on its head.

Chasing a massive total, Pakistan lost key wickets of Imam-ul-Haq (12) and Babar Azam (10) early in the innings.

However, Rizwan and Abdullah kept their composure and led Pakistan’s historic chase against Sri Lanka.

Before tonight, Ireland had held the record for the largest successful World Cup run chase, tracking down 328 runs against England in the 2011 World Cup.

Earlier, swashbuckling Kusal Mendis smashed the fastest century for Sri Lanka in a World Cup match, guiding his team to an imposing 344-9 against Pakistan in Hyderabad.

The 28-year-old cracked a 65-ball century before going on to make 122, his highest score in ODIs and third century.

It was an innings spiced with 14 boundaries and half a dozen sixes, leading the charge for Sri Lanka who won the toss and batted.

Sadeera Samarawickrama also joined the party with a brilliant maiden hundred, hitting 11 boundaries and two sixes in his 89-ball 108.

Mendis twice escaped dropped catches – Shaheen Shah Afridi dropped him off his own bowling in the fifth over and then Imam-ul-Haq blundered in the next over again off Shaheen on 18.

Mendis completed his 50 off 40 balls with his seventh boundary, lifting Sri Lanka from the early loss of Kusal Perera (nought) in the second over to Hasan Ali.

He put on a 102 with Pathum Nissanka whose 51 came off 61 balls with seven boundaries and a six.

Once Nissanka fell to Shadab Khan, Mendis and Samarawickrama unleashed some superb hitting against Pakistan’s pacers and spinners alike, adding 111 for the third wicket.

They were savage on fast bowler Haris Rauf, hitting him for two sixes and a boundary in the 21st over.

When Shaheen came back for a second spell, Mendis cracked three fours in the 25th over.

Hasan Ali was hoisted by Mendis for a six to allow the batsman his third hundred off 65 balls.

It was his first century in thee-and-a-half years but he had made 76 in the opening defeat to South Africa and now has at least five half-centuries in his last seven ODIs.

Previously, Kumar Sangakkara held the Sri Lanka World Cup record with a 70-ball hundred, scored against England in 2015.

Mendis’s previous best was 119 against the West Indies in Hambantota in February 2020.

Mendis hit two sixes off Hasan’s 29th over before he holed out at deep mid-wicket boundary off Hasan Ali.

Hasan then removed Charith Asalanka for one but Samarawickrama and Dhananjaya de Silva (25) added 65 for the fifth wicket.

Hasan finished as the best bowler with 4-71 while Rauf took 2-64.

Brief scores:

Sri Lanka 344-9 in 50 overs (K. Mendis 122, S. Samarawickrama 108, P. Nissanka 51; Hasan Ali 4-71)

Bairstow makes fifty in 100th ODI at World Cup

AFP Published October 10, 2023

DHARAMSALA: Jonny Bairstow made a half-century in his 100th one-day international on Tuesday as England made a flying start to their World Cup match against Bangladesh.

The defending champions lost their tournament opener by nine wickets to New Zealand but they showed no signs of a hangover in Dharamsala.

Jos Buttler’s men made a steady start after being asked to bat at the picturesque Himalayan ground but upped the pace to reach 100 in the 16th over.

England bring in Topley for Moeen against Bangladesh

Dawid Malan, who has three one-day international hundreds in 2023, outscored his aggressive opening partner early on, reaching his fifty off 39 balls, with seven fours and two sixes.

But Bairstow found his rhythm, bringing up his own half-century in 54 balls, including eight fours.

It was the first time he has passed fifty in ODIs since returning from a broken leg.

But the 34-year-old was bowled by Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan for 52, to leave England 115-1 in the 18th over.

Topley, Malan star as England hammer Bangladesh at Cricket World Cup

Reuters Published October 10, 2023
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

DHARAMSALA: Dawid Malan bludgeoned 140 before Reece Topley destroyed the Bangladesh top order on Tuesday as England bounced back from their mauling by New Zealand in their World Cup opener.

In-form Malan belted five sixes in his career-best one-day international score and Topley took 4-43 as the defending champions won by 137 runs after piling up 364-9 in Dharamsala.

England failed to make the most of an ominous position of 296-2 in the 40th over due to some disciplined bowling by paceman Shoriful Islam and off-spinner Mahedi Hasan, who took seven wickets between them, but ultimately had enough on the board.

England captain Jos Buttler was delighted his team had bounced back strongly after their nine-wicket defeat by the Black Caps.

“We stuck to our guns, played in the fashion we want to play and still feel like there’s always areas we can improve as well,” he said.

Santner shines with bat and ball as New Zealand defeat Netherlands

“At the back end of the innings we would have liked to maybe have got a few more… but the opening partnership from (Jonny) Bairstow and Malan was brilliant and then Malan and (Joe) Root, fantastic.”

Bangladesh were reduced to 14-2 in the second over of their reply, with Tanzid Hasan and Najmul Hossain Shanto unable to cope with the pace and movement of the towering Topley, who replaced Moeen Ali in the side.

That became 26-3 when captain Shakib Al Hasan was bowled by the paceman and the expensive Woakes then got in on the act, enticing an edge from Mehidy Hasan Miraz, with Buttler taking the catch behind the stumps.

Liton Das looked untroubled at the other end, reaching his fifty off 38 balls but his fine innings came to an end in the 21st over when he edged a slower ball from Woakes behind to Buttler and departed for 76.

Topley celebrated his fourth wicket when Mushfiqur Rahim (51) slashed him to deep third man, into the safe hands of Adil Rashid.

As the run rate climbed the result looked increasingly inevitable and the game ceased to be a meaningful contest.

Malan stars

Earlier Malan, who has displaced Jason Roy at the top of the order, hit his fourth ODI century in 2023 in an impressive show of timing and power at the picturesque Himalayan ground.

His opening partner, Bairstow, reached a half-century in his 100th ODI but was bowled by Shakib for 52 to leave England 115-1 in the 18th over.

Former Test captain Root picked up where Bairstow left off, signalling his intent with a ramp shot for six.

Player-of-the-match Malan, 36, reached a stylish century in 91 balls before cutting loose in devastating fashion, smashing 20 runs off just four balls during a Mehidy over.

Bangladesh, who beat Afghanistan in their opening match in India, finally got the breakthrough they desperately needed when Mahedi bowled Malan.

Buttler, with Ben Stokes still out injured, promoted himself up the order and briefly flickered before departing for 20 off 10 balls.

Root, who is now England’s all-time top-scorer at World Cups, overtaking Graham Gooch, holed out for 82, top-edging a Shoriful ball that was caught by wicketkeeper Mushfiqur.

Wickets kept tumbling – Shoriful finished with figures of 3-75 and Mahedi took 4-71 – but the total proved well beyond Bangladesh.

“I thought that we didn’t start well enough, the first 10 overs especially, and when you give them a sniff, the quality they have in that dressing room, they will always come hard at us,” said Shakib.

“We came back strongly in the last 10 overs but it was too late and when you lose four early wickets in 10 overs you are not going to chase 350.”

The 10 teams at the World Cup play every other side once in a single round-robin format, with the top four teams progressing to the semi-finals.

NZ’s Santner relishing ‘aggressive’ role at World Cup

Reuters Published October 10, 2023

Mitchell Santner said he is enjoying the prospect of bowling more aggressively at the World Cup in India than he does back home after the New Zealand spinner took five wickets in a 99-run win over the Netherlands.

Santner claimed 5-59 on Monday to add to his two wickets from their win over England in last week’s opener.

“It’s obviously nice to come over here and see some spinning wickets because they’re few and far between back in New Zealand,” Santner told reporters.

“The role in New Zealand is slightly different to here. You want to be a little bit more aggressive. You keep your slips in for longer. I try to operate with that mid-on up most of the time, only having three back, trying to make them play big shots.

Santner shines with bat and ball as New Zealand defeat Netherlands

“In some of the grounds where it might be pretty flat, it might be that defensive role for a little bit.”

New Zealand next play Bangladesh and Afghanistan, two sides that are accustomed to spin, with both games being held at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The stadium also hosted India’s victory over Australia on Sunday, which featured a turning wicket earlier in the day before dew made it easier to bat on.

“We knew that going into the tournament that Chennai has that nature of being a bit spinny and it did, especially first innings the other night,” Santner said.

“And they’re obviously good players of spin so it’s going to be a challenge, just like every other game is going to be in this World Cup.

“First is Bangladesh and if it is something similar to the other night, it could be spinning a little bit in the daytime and then start to skid on a little bit and get a little bit dewy second innings so we’ve got to be prepared for both.”

Pakistan’s only double centurion Fakhar Zaman faces World Cup axe

AFP Published October 9, 2023

HYDERABAD: Pakistan head coach Grant Bradburn insists his team’s top-order batting is not a worry but that confidence may not spare Fakhar Zaman, the only man to have scored an ODI double hundred for his country.

Pakistan’s openers have endured a miserable last five matches with just 35 as their highest partnership.

There has only been one century stand in the 16 games this year.

Left-hander Fakhar managed just 12 runs in a partnership of 15 with Imam-ul-Haq in Pakistan’s 81-run win against the Netherlands in Hyderabad on Friday.

Cricket World Cup: Pakistan v Sri Lanka head-to-head record

Fakhar, who famously smashed 210 not out against Zimbabwe in 2018, has a best of just 33 in his last 11 innings, a desperate run which followed three successive centuries against New Zealand earlier this year.

For Tuesday’s game with Sri Lanka, Fakhar is likely to make way for Abdullah Shafique who hit a half-century when the sides last met at the Asia Cup in September. Sri Lanka won that game by two wickets.

Bradburn still hopes the top-order clicks sooner rather than later.

Pakistan beat Netherlands by 81 runs in World Cup

“Look, we’ve got full faith in our top order,” said New Zealander Bradburn on Monday.

“They will click at some stage and we’re open and honest to say that we’re not getting what we would like out of the powerplay as yet.”

Number three and skipper Babar Azam, the world’s top-ranked ODI batsman, also failed against the Netherlands with an 18-ball five.

“The top three have scored the majority of our runs in the period before the World Cup,” said Bradburn who praised Sri Lanka.

“Sri Lanka are a team that we’ve become familiar with over recent times and we know they have had the upper hand on us over the last year in white-ball cricket,” said Bradburn.

“We respect the skills that Sri Lanka possess and we’re really looking forward to taking them on tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan batting coach Naveed Nawaz urged his bowlers to remain positive despite conceding a record World Cup total of 428 against South Africa in their first match.

“It’s going to be batting-friendly pitches mostly so we’ve got to look at the execution in the game against South Africa and how we could have done better,” said Nawaz.

“The guys who got runs, especially Kusal (Mendis), Charith (Asalanka), maybe Dasun (Shanaka), had they gone for a little bit longer, maybe another extra 30, 40 runs by each one of them, that could have got us close.”

Mendis cracked eight sixes in his 76 while Asalanka scored 79 and skipper Shanaka 68 as Sri Lanka managed a fighting reply of 326.

“I think Pakistan is quite a strong opposition,” said Nawaz.

“We have been playing Pakistan recently, so both teams know quite well about each team’s strengths, weaknesses.”

Sri Lanka get Theekshana boost, Pakistan bank on Arthur’s inside knowledge

Reuters Published October 9, 2023
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

HYDERABAD: Spinner Maheesh Theekshana is set to play Tuesday’s World Cup match against Pakistan after recovering from a hamstring strain, assistance coach Naveed Nawaz said on Monday.

Theekshana sustained the injury during the Asia Cup last month and missed their comprehensive defeat by South Africa in their tournament opener in New Delhi on Saturday.

“I think he should be available for this game,” Sri Lanka batting coach Naveed Nawaz told reporters.

“Obviously, we didn’t want to take a risk with him in the first game and didn’t want to go against the advice of the medicals.”

Sri Lanka arrived with a depleted attack after fast bowler Dushmanta Chameera and spin all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga were been ruled out of the World Cup with injuries.

In New Delhi, South Africa racked up a record 428-5 exposing their bowling limitations.

With Theekshana back to lead their spin attack, Nawaz said they would have a proper plan against Babar Azam’s side.

“Somebody will have to come up and take wickets up front and take wickets in the middle overs as well. We have a plan under our belt for that,” he said.

“With Mahesh Theekshana coming in, I think our bowling attack is going to be a little bit stronger as well.”

Pakistan began their campaign beating the Netherlands but would face stiffer challenge against 1996 champions Sri Lanka.

Head coach Grant Bradburn said they would bank on the insider’s knowledge provided by team director Mickey Arthur, who coached Sri Lanka between 2019 and 2021.

“We have a secret weapon, if you like, in Mickey Arthur, who has coached them before,” Bradburn told reporters.

“We had our scouting meetings and video meetings this morning, and Mickey was a very, very handy addition to those meetings to be able to add in some intricate points around their batters and bowlers.”

India’s Gill to miss Afghanistan match

Reuters Published October 9, 2023
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Shubman Gill will miss India’s World Cup meeting with Afghanistan, the country’s cricket board (BCCI) said on Monday, as the in-form opener continues his recovery from dengue fever.

Gill is the leading run-scorer in one-day internationals this year and has forged a formidable opening partnership with skipper Rohit Sharma, but the 24-year-old missed the hosts’ six-wicket victory over Australia on Sunday.

“India batter Shubman Gill will not be travelling with the team to Delhi on Oct. 9, 2023,” the BCCI said in a statement.

India’s Gill doubtful for World Cup opener due to illness

“He will stay back in Chennai and will be under the supervision of the medical team.”

In India’s win over Australia, Gill was replaced by Ishan Kishan, who is likely to once again open alongside Rohit against Afghanistan in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Cricket World Cup: Pakistan v Sri Lanka head-to-head record

AFP Published October 9, 2023

HYDERABAD: Pakistan v Sri Lanka record ahead of their World Cup group game at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Tuesday (Match starts 0830GMT):

last 10 meetings:

26/07/2015: Hambantota - Sri Lanka won by 165 runs

12/06/2017: Cardiff - Pakistan won by 3 wickets

13/10/2017: Dubai - Pakistan won by 83 runs

16/10/2017: Abu Dhabi - Pakistan won by 32 runs

18/10/2017: Abu Dhabi - Pakistan won by 7 wickets

20/10/2017: Sharjah - Pakistan won by 7 wickets

23/10/2017: Sharjah - Pakistan won by 9 wickets

30/09/2019: Karachi - Pakistan won by 67 runs

02/10/2019: Karachi - Pakistan won by 5 wickets

14/09/2023: Colombo - Sri Lanka won by 2 wickets

Overall:

Pakistan: 92 wins

Sri Lanka: 59 wins

Tied: 1

No Result: 4

Dharamsala outfield not ideal for World Cup, says Buttler

Reuters Published October 9, 2023
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

DHARAMSALA: Ben Stokes is set to miss Tuesday’s match against Bangladesh but England captain Jos Buttler is more concerned with the outfield in Dharamsala, which he thinks is not ideal for World Cup matches.

Former England batter and Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott questioned the condition of the outfield after spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman narrowly escaped injury after jamming his knee into the sandy surface.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has given the outfield an “average” rating, allowing it to host World Cup matches, but concerns about players’ safety while fielding lingers.

“It’s poor in my own opinion,” Buttler told reporters on Monday ahead of the match against Bangladesh.

“Any time you’re talking about being careful diving or sort of being careful when you’re fielding, it goes against everything you want to be as a team.”

“So that’s obviously not ideal, the way the surface is, the outfield. But we won’t use it as an excuse, we’ll adapt to it.”

Dutch win toss and field against New Zealand at World Cup

Defending champions England are hoping to bounce back from their nine-wicket thrashing by New Zealand in Thursday’s tournament opener in Ahmedabad.

An unsafe outfield adds to the problems of a side fretting on the fitness of Stokes who missed the first match with a minor hip issue. “You want to put your body on the line and be trying to save every single run or have confidence in the field. So, it’s not as good as it could be or should be, but it’s going to be the same for both teams, and the wicket looks fantastic,” Buttler said.

Bangladesh spin bowling coach Rangana Herath said they were happy with the outfield on which they beat Afghanistan on Saturday and would not instruct their players to avoid sliding.

“No, we are not going to restrict anything because if you ask someone to restrict something, in that case they don’t give their 100%,” the former Sri Lanka spinner said.

“We are asking them to give their best in the outfield as well.”

While Bangladesh are upbeat having beaten Afghanistan in their opener, Buttler has been candid about the horror start to England’s title defence.

“We know we didn’t play as well as we can in the last game and you’re always desperate to put that right, both individually and as a team,” the England captain said.

“So, there’s plenty of hunger in the group and we’re excited to get back on the field.” England’s Oct. 15 contest against Afghanistan in New Delhi looks a more realistic target for Stokes to return to action.

“It’s good to see him back in the nets and building back towards full fitness but probably unlikely for tomorrow,” Buttler said.

Santner shines with bat and ball as New Zealand defeat Netherlands

AFP Published October 9, 2023

HYDERABAD: Mitchell Santner played a blistering innings and then took five wickets to guide New Zealand to a convincing 99-run win over the Netherlands in a World Cup match in Hyderabad on Monday.

The 31-year-old left-hander clubbed a 17-ball 36 not out in New Zealand’s imposing total of 322-7 before achieving figures of 5-59.

Santner, the first New Zealand spinner to take five wickets in a World Cup match, dominated the Dutch who were bowled out for 223 in 46.3 overs.

Three talking points at the Cricket World Cup

The victory gave New Zealand two wins in as many games after crushing title-holders England by nine wickets in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

“We did a great job batting first, built partnerships at the top and the bowlers did a fantastic job tonight,” said Kiwis captain Tom Latham.

Netherlands were never in the hunt in the chase as they lost Vikramjit Singh (12), Max O’Dowd (16) and Bas de Leede (18) in the first 17 overs with just 67 on the board.

Top-scorer Colin Ackermann, with a 73-ball 69, and Teja Nidamanuru (21) added 50 for the fourth wicket but Santner removed Ackermann and skipper Scott Edwards (30) to virtually end Dutch hopes.

Santner also dismissed Roelof van der Merwe (one) and Ryan Klein (eight) to complete his second five-wicket haul in his 97th ODI.

Fast bowler Matt Henry finished with 3-40 to wrap up the match.

“I was hoping we could keep them to around 280-300 when I won the toss because I do think it gets easier to bat here as the day goes on,” said Edwards.

“New Zealand have a disciplined bowling attacking though and they aren’t going to let that sort of total be easy for you.”

Earlier, opener Will Young, Rachin Ravindra and Latham struck half centuries to anchor New Zealand’s innings after they were sent in to bat.

Young scored an 80-ball 70, captain Latham made 53 off 46 balls while Ravindra hit a run-a-ball 51.

In the slog overs, Santner hit two sixes and three boundaries to bolster the total.

Young put on a solid start of 67 after 12 overs with Devon Conway before spinner Van der Merwe broke the stand by getting Conway caught at long-on.

Conway, who made an undefeated 152 against England, hit five boundaries and a six in his 40-ball 32.

Young found another able partner in Ravindra as both took New Zealand to 144 with a stand of 77 before pacer Paul van Meekeren had the opener caught at mid-on.

Van der Merwe struck for a second time when he had Ravindra caught behind.

Ravindra’s run-a-ball 51 was spiced with a six and three boundaries and came after his 123 not out against England.

Daryl Mitchell played a solid hand with a quick 47-ball 48 comprising five boundaries and two sixes but fell at the start of the last power-play, bowled by Van Meekeren.

Mitchell benefitted from a dropped catch on 22 but Glenn Phillips (four) and Mark Chapman (five) were removed quickly, leaving the late fireworks to Santner.

Latham hit six boundaries and a six.

Van Meekeren, Aryan Dutt and Van der Merwe took two wickets apiece.

Three talking points at the Cricket World Cup

AFP Published October 9, 2023

NEW DELHI: There have been too few fans, too many injuries and lots of runs over the first four days of the Cricket World Cup.

AFP Sport looks at three talking points:

Is there anybody there?

It’s the sport’s showpiece event in a cricket crazy country with millions of diehard fans expected to be jostling for tickets.

However, the opening four matches of the marathon seven-week tournament were played in eerily empty arenas.

Organisers optimistically estimated around 40,000 fans watched the opener between New Zealand and England at the 132,000-seater Ahmedabad Stadium, the world’s largest cricket ground.

When South Africa were shattering records on Saturday against Sri Lanka, around 10,000 fans watched inside New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium which can welcome around 40,000 people.

“Crowds are looking very poor at the World Cup Surely we should be giving tickets away to make sure the stands are full?” said former England captain Michael Vaughan.

Pakistan fans desperate to watch their team in Hyderabad have been frustrated in delays to the granting of visas.

On Sunday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced they were releasing 14,000 tickets for the blockbuster October 14 clash between India and Pakistan in Ahmedabad.

Williamson to miss second game of World Cup

The date of that match had already been brought forward a day due to security fears, causing eight other games to be rescheduled, sparking chaos for fans who had already booked flights and hotels.

The lack of fans will spark more questions over the long-term future of the World Cup in the face of competition from its brash cousin, the Twenty20 format.

Records fall

It’s early days but India’s famously batting-friendly pitches have been as generous as ever.

New Zealand’s Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra both cracked centuries in the opening day win over champions England.

Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram all made centuries for South Africa in their 102-run win against Sri Lanka.

It was the first time a team had boasted three centurions in the same innings.

Markram set a new record for the fastest World Cup century coming off 49 balls while South Africa’s 428-5 was the highest ever total made in tournament history.

Sri Lankan bowlers Matheesha Pathirana (1-95) and Kasun Rajitha (1-90) conceded more than 180 runs between them from 20 overs.

Sri Lanka’s reply of 326 all out made the game in New Delhi the highest-scoring World Cup match.

The first four days also saw 12 fifties made, including by Virat Kohli (85) and KL Rahul (97 not out) after India slumped to 2-3 chasing 200 to defeat Australia on Sunday.

Injuries and missing ‘messiah’

England’s defence of their title started without talismanic batsman Ben Stokes who has been hit by a hip injury to add to the long-standing knee issue which prevents him from bowling.

Stokes, the star of the epic 2019 World Cup final victory over New Zealand at Lord’s, arrived in India having made an England record score of 182 in an ODI against the Kiwis last month.

“He’s not Superman. It’s not all just about the messiah Stokesy coming back and him doing everything,” said teammate Mark Wood after Thursday’s nine-wicket loss to the Black Caps in Ahmedabad.

Sri Lanka have also been hit hard by injuries with frontline leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga and fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera sitting out the entire event while finger spinner Maheesh Theekshana sat out the defeat by Sri Lanka.

Five-time champions Australia also have batsman Travis Head “sitting on a couch in Perth” hoping his broken hand will heal in time for the later stages.

The Aussies almost lost wrist spinner Adam Zampa to a freak accident when he swam into the wall of the pool at the team hotel, an embarrassing mishap which left him a “bit sore”, said captain Pat Cummins.

Williamson to miss second game of World Cup

AFP Published October 8, 2023

HYDERABAD: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will miss Monday’s World Cup clash against the Netherlands but is expected to return to the team later in the week, said coach Gary Stead on Sunday.

Williamson is still recovering after six months out with a knee injury although he did feature in the World Cup warm-up series last week.

He sat out New Zealand’s nine-wicket rout of champions England in the tournament opener on Thursday and will watch from the sidelines again in Hyderabad on Monday.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Kane Williamson factfile

However, Stead said Williamson is expected to play in the third game of the tournament against Bangladesh in Chennai on Friday.

“He is progressing really well but his fielding needs to be higher and needs trust in his body,” said Stead.

“We’re confident he will be ready for the third game to start his tournament.”

Williamson is the current squad’s top scorer in ODIs with more than 6,500 runs and 13 centuries.

Stead said veteran fast bowler Tim Southee, who also missed the victory over England, is available for selection after recovering from a dislocated thumb.

Meanwhile, New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips Sunday stressed that the Black Caps must keep their feet on the ground after the convincing win over England.

Runners-up in the last two World Cups, New Zealand upstaged England in Ahmedabad, riding on brilliant centuries from Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra.

“We enjoyed the first win but obviously with the tournament having such a quick turnaround, we try not get too high when we win and not get too low when we lose,” said Phillips.

Phillips said New Zealand will not take the Netherlands lightly despite the Dutch being the only second-tier Associate team at the 10-nation event.

“We approach every game the same way every time, every team is strong in their own right, especially on any given day,” said the all-rounder.

“The Netherlands have a lot of strong players, and we’re going to have to still put our best foot forward, as I’m sure they will.”

Phillips praised the skill sets of the Netherlands’ players.

“Obviously, they’ve beaten quite a few good opponents to be able to qualify for the tournament in the first place. So, they’re a team definitely not to be taken lightly.”

Phillips hailed Conway and Ravindra for their undefeated centuries in Ahmedabad, 152 and 123 respectively.

“They were absolutely brilliant,” said Phillips of the two left-handers who shared an unbroken 273-run stand for the second wicket to overhaul England’s 283-run target with 82 balls to spare.

“I guess from a team perspective it’s really nice to know that those two boys are in some serious form and that’s a good feeling.”

Phillips denied he was surprised at Ravindra’s stunning man of the match performance.

“Oh, no. I wasn’t surprised at all,” said Phillips of the 23-year-old batsman.

“Obviously, I’ve played a lot of cricket with him back home and he actually plays a very aggressive brand of one-day cricket.”

He added: “Being up at the top of the order, he likes to play with a lot of flair. He plays that square drive incredibly well, which with the new ball is an absolute asset.”

Warner beats Tendulkar’s fastest 1,000 World Cup runs mark

AFP Published October 8, 2023
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

CHENNAI: Australia opener David Warner on Sunday snatched Sachin Tendulkar’s record for the fastest to reach 1,000 World Cup runs during the clash against India.

Warner achieved the landmark in 19 innings in Chennai to better Tendulkar and former South Africa skipper AB de Villiers – both of whom got the runs in 20 outings.

The left-handed Warner smashed Hardik Pandya for a boundary to take the record after Australia elected to bat first as the cricket powerhouses opened their 2023 campaigns.

Australia bat first against spin-heavy India in World Cup opener

Tendulkar, an Indian batting great who retired from the game in 2013, has the highest runs – 2,278 – in the 50-over showpiece event.

Warner, 36, has scored over 6,000 runs in 151 ODIs and remains Australia’s key to getting their sixth World Cup crown in what may be his last appearance in the tournament.

Kohli, Rahul lead India out of peril to beat Australia at World Cup

AFP Published October 8, 2023
India’s KL Rahul (2R) celebrates with Hardik Pandya (2L) after winning the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between India and Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 8, 2023. Photo: AFP
India’s KL Rahul (2R) celebrates with Hardik Pandya (2L) after winning the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between India and Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 8, 2023. Photo: AFP

CHENNAI: Virat Kohli and KL Rahul hit defiant knocks to lift India from a perilous three down for two runs to a six-wicket win over Australia in their opening Cricket World Cup match on Sunday.

Chasing a tricky target of 200, India lost three batsmen, who all failed to score, inside two overs before Kohli (85) and Rahul (97 not out) put on 165.

Victory was secured with 52 balls to spare.

Spinner Ravindra Jadeja returned figures of 3-28 to help bowl out Australia for 199 in 49.3 overs in the 150th ODI meeting between the two cricket giants.

Batters give South Africa belief, but bowlers need to back them up

Australia’s fast bowlers then came out all guns blazing to rattle the Indian top-order after left-arm quick Mitchell Starc sent back Ishan Kishan for a duck in the first over.

Josh Hazlewood struck twice in the next to remove skipper Rohit Sharma lbw and then Shreyas Iyer caught at cover also for nought to silence the home crowd of 32,531.

Hazlewood nearly made it four down when he got Kohli to top-edge a delivery only for Mitchell Marsh to drop a skier. Kohli was on 12 at the time.

Kohli made the most of the reprieve as the star batsman reached his 67th ODI half-century and raised his bat to acknowledge the loud cheers.

Rahul soon reached his fifty in the 28th over as India went to 106-3 and in control.

Kohli finally fell to Hazlewood caught out at mid-wicket and walked off to standing ovation.

Rahul hit the winning six with Hardik Pandya at the other end.

“I had just taken a shower and was hoping to put my feet up for half an hour after the fielding innings, but I had to come in,” said Rahul of his unexpectedly early arrival at the crease.

“Virat said that I should play like Test cricket for a bit.”

Australia captain Pat Cummins admitted his team had been “50 runs short”.

“Facing the spinners was tough and it was the kind of wicket you had to get yourself in.”

Five-time champions Australia won the toss and elected to bat first but faltered.

Jadeja stood out in his 10 overs of left-arm spin. Fellow spinner Kuldeep Yadav and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets each.

Australia lost an early wicket before veteran batsmen David Warner (41) and Steve Smith (46) hit back in a partnership of 69.

Kohli made an early impact with a diving slip catch to send back Marsh, for a six-ball duck, off Bumrah.

The left-handed Warner reached 1,000 World Cup runs, passing Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar’s previous best landmark. Warner needed 19 innings to Tendulkar’s 20.

Kuldeep, a left-arm wrist spinner, broke the stand to send back Warner, caught and bowled.

Jadeja bowled Smith to deny the former captain his fifty and then struck twice in his next over including wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey for a duck to rattle the opposition batting.

Australia collapsed from 110-2 to 140-7 before Cummins hit the first six of the match, but fell for 15.

Number nine Mitchell Starc hit 28 to add some respect to the total.

Batters give South Africa belief, but bowlers need to back them up

Reuters Published October 8, 2023
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

South Africa’s record-breaking win over Sri Lanka in their Cricket World Cup opener on Saturday was a show of strength from their sizzling top six, but if they are to end their tournament curse in the 50-over format, their bowling unit needs to fire.

South Africa amassed 428 for five, the highest score by any team at a World Cup, while it was only the fourth time in One-Day International history that three players made a century in the same innings.

Aiden Markram’s 49-ball hundred was the fastest at a World Cups as they put Sri Lanka to the sword on a placid wicket in Delhi.

It was not a batting performance out of nowhere – they scored 416 in an ODI against Australia last month, and also posted scores of 338 and 316 in that series, which they won 3-2.

In Markram, Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller they have four of the most destructive hitters in the game, to go with the more measured approach of Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen in their top six.

Record-setting South Africa defeat Sri Lanka by 102 runs in World Cup

“We have learned to play with positive thinking,” Markram said.

“We’re known to start pretty slowly, be it in a series or world events. “But I think there’s a lot of passion in this team to give our absolute all at this World Cup and see how far it can get us. It’s nice for us to be able to go through the gears as a unit.”

South Africa will challenge any bowling attack, but whether they have the armoury with the ball to match that will decide their fate in this tournament.

At one stage Sri Lanka were on course to overhaul their total, before South Africa won by 102 runs.

They have a champion fast bowler in Kagiso Rabada and a wily spinner in Keshav Maharaj, but after that it is the inconsistent Lungi Ngidi, and the rawness of young seamers Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee.

Jansen took two wickets against Sri Lanka, but also went for 92 in his 10 overs.

“We asked for a clinical performance with ball and didn’t get that, but individual performances were good,” Bavuma said. “We probably didn’t adjust early enough (to the conditions). Kesh (Maharaj) took the pace off and was very good, maybe we need to add spin options.”

South Africa also have wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi in their squad.

They play Australia in their second game on Thursday.

‘Unfinished business’ as Rohit channels Tendulkar at World Cup

AFP Published October 7, 2023

CHENNAI: India skipper Rohit Sharma said Saturday that a World Cup win at home was “unfinished business” for his men, channelling the legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s words before the 2011 triumph that capped his career.

The hosts open their campaign in the 50-over showpiece event against fellow big guns Australia in a much-awaited Sunday clash in Chennai.

India have suffered a world title drought since the 2013 Champions Trophy and last won the World Cup on home soil in 2011, led by M.S. Dhoni and featuring Tendulkar at the tail-end of his two-decade career.

India’s Gill doubtful for Australia match due to dengue fever

Rohit, 36, remains one of India’s biggest stars but time is running out for him to hoist his own trophy.

“You heard the great man say that ‘until he wins the World Cup he has got a bit of unfinished business’,” Rohit told reporters.

“It’s the same for us as well,” he said. “It is the biggest prize that you can have in your career.”

Cricket World Cup: India factfile

He added: “Luckily for us the seniors, they have played lot of cricket and know how to stay under that radar. And then leave a lot of things to the almighty. We need that luck in the tournament.”

Dhoni’s India won the title as hosts 12 years ago to add to their 1983 victory, but the team slipped to defeat in the 2015 and 2019 semi-finals under Virat Kohli.

Rohit replaced Kohli as captain in 2021 and led them through their semi-final loss in last year’s T20 World Cup.

“In my books, the 50-over World Cup is the biggest sporting event in cricket history,” said Rohit.

“This is the biggest event that I will be part of and being the captain is a huge honour,” he added.

“It was always a dream to be part of the World Cup and then now to be part of the team and then the captain, it’s a big deal for me.”

But the job comes with the expectations of a billion fans in cricket-mad India who expect nothing less than a second tournament win at home.

“How you handle that pressure, handle those moments during the game…and not to let that pressure come on to the team” was top of Rohit’s mind, he said.

“Everyone is very aware of that, so there is no point talking about pressure, pressure, pressure. We try and keep the external factors aside and focus on what you want to do.”

Shubman Gill is still recovering from dengue fever and unlikely to play the team’s opener but Rohit said he was “not ruled out”.

After players, Pakistan fans and media face visa delay for World Cup

  • Visas for the Pakistan team were granted barely 48 hours before they left for what is their first tour of India since the T20 World Cup in 2016
Reuters Published October 7, 2023
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

NEW DELHI: The organisers of the 50-overs World Cup in India are working to secure visas for fans and media from Pakistan, the governing International Cricket Council (ICC) said after complaints from the Pakistan board.

Visas for the Pakistan team were granted barely 48 hours before they left for what is their first tour of India since the T20 World Cup in 2016.

Cricket has been a victim of a soured political relationship between the neighbours and bitter rivals, who play each other only in multi-team events like the World Cup.

The Babar Azam-led team were pleasantly surprised by the warm welcome they received in Hyderabad, but they have lamented a lack of support from the stands as their fans remain stranded in Pakistan.

"This is an obligation of our host and they are working hard on it with our full support," an ICC spokesperson said in a statement to Reuters.

"Every effort is being made to get this sorted."

The Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement on Friday that the visa delay had put the PCB "under immense pressure".

"PCB is disappointed to see that Pakistani journalists and fans are facing uncertainty about obtaining an Indian visa to cover Pakistan's opening game in the ICC World Cup," it said.

"Their presence not only adds vibrancy to the stadium but also contributes to the global coverage and appreciation of the game.

"We have been reminding ICC about their obligations and members' agreement on issuing visas for fans and journalists for the last three years and continue to raise concerns with all relevant authorities."

Pakistan began their campaign on the field with an easy victory over the Netherlands on Friday. They next take on Sri Lanka in a match between two former champions on Tuesday.

Record-setting South Africa defeat Sri Lanka by 102 runs in World Cup

AFP Published October 7, 2023

NEW DELHI: South Africa defeated Sri Lanka by 102 runs at the Cricket World Cup on Saturday after posting the highest total in the history of the tournament of 428-5.

Aiden Markram (106) made history by smashing the fastest World Cup century, reaching the milestone in just 49 balls.

Rassie van der Dussen (108) and Quinton de Kock (100) also hit centuries in the first World Cup match to feature three tons in the same innings.

In reply, Sri Lanka battled bravely before being dismissed for 326 with Charith Asalanka (79), Kusal Mendis (76) and skipper Dasun Shanaka (68) rescuing a little pride for the 1996 champions.

Watching IPL on TV helps Pakistan get into India groove

AFP Published October 7, 2023
Pakistan’s Saud Shakeel plays a shot during the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between Pakistan and Netherlands at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on October 6, 2023. Photo: AFP
Pakistan’s Saud Shakeel plays a shot during the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between Pakistan and Netherlands at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on October 6, 2023. Photo: AFP

HYDERABAD: Pakistan players may be banned from competing in the Indian Premier League but TV footage of the lucrative tournament played a part in the team's opening World Cup win.

Of the 15-man Pakistan squad, only all-rounders Mohammad Nawaz and Agha Salman had ever visited the country before this World Cup.

Nawaz was part of the team which played at the 2016 World Twenty20 while Salman turned out for the Lahore Lions in the 2014 T20 Champions League.

Current captain and star batsman Babar Azam was initially named in the 2016 T20 squad but withdrew with an injury.

"We have come to India for the first time so we don't have much of an idea of playing in India," admitted Saud Shakeel, man of the match as Pakistan defeated the Netherlands in Hyderabad on Friday.

"But we have seen a little bit of the IPL and some matches in Hyderabad so that helped."

Shakeel certainly had few problems adapting to his new surroundings with a fine 68 in the 81-run win which helped Pakistan to victory over the Dutch.

Mohammad Rizwan also made 68 in a 120-run stand after Pakistan were reeling at 38-3 in Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi Stadium.

Pakistan openers Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq fell for 12 and 15 respectively while Azam managed just an 18-ball five.

"The tournament has just started and we are playing in Hyderabad," said Shakeel.

"Everyone knows that the ball stops early on here on this pitch. There are chances of losing a wicket."

Pakistan next face Sri Lanka on Tuesday, also in Hyderabad, before their eagerly-awaited clash against arch-rivals India in Ahmedabad on October 14.

Mehidy stars as Bangladesh overwhelm Afghanistan in World Cup

AFP Published October 7, 2023

DHARAMSALA: Mehidy Hasan Miraz starred with both bat and ball as Bangladesh launched their World Cup campaign with a dominant six-wicket win over Afghanistan in Dharamsala on Saturday.

The off-spinner took 3-25 as Afghanistan were bowled out for just 156.

Mehidy then made 57 after being dropped twice, with fellow 25-year-old Nojmul Hossain Shanto finishing on 59 not out as Bangladesh won with more than 15 overs to spare.

This match also saw Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan inflict more World Cup damage on Afghanistan, the left-arm spinner taking 3-30 while his bowling changes yielded wickets.

Afghanistan, relatively well-placed at 47-1 and 112-2 after being sent into bat by Shakib, lost their last eight wickets for 44 runs.

“It’s a great moment for me,” said man of the match Mehidy at the presentation ceremony.

“I was a little bit cautious in my mind early on while bowling but the captain (Shakib) told me to bowl at the right areas and told me to be consistent and that gave me confidence so credit goes to the captain.”

As for his batting, he said: “I always play at number eight so it was a great opportunity to bat in the top order…it’s a great moment for me to perform.”

Shakib added: “I am happy to contribute with my bowling..all our five bowlers chipped in, they contributed.

“Mehidy, Shanto…these are our inform players – they are always confident and want to do well for the team.”

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi was left to rue his side’s collapse.

Saturday’s defeat comes after Afghanistan lost all nine matches at the 2019 World Cup.

‘Bad shot selection’

“We had a good start but at the middle after fall of first wicket, we had bad shot selection, but their bowlers bowled very tight. I think we fought well (in the field) but the score wasn’t enough,” said Shahidi.

Shakib, who in the corresponding World Cup fixture four years ago took 5-29 in Bangladesh’s 62-run win, made the initial breakthrough Saturday when he had Ibrahim Zadran caught on the sweep.

Several Afghanistan batsmen gave their wickets away, with only opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz (47) offering much resistance.

But Gurbaz, who made 145 in a one-day international against Bangladesh in July, fell when, seemingly frustrated at the lack of support from the other end, he holed out off paceman Mustafizur Rahman to Tanzid Hasan in the covers.

Afghanistan’s plight was summed up when tailender Mujeeb Ur Rahman walked out to bat without wearing a box or athletic protector.

Bangladesh stumbled early on in their chase.

Tanzid Hasan was run out by Najibullah Zadran and the Tigers were 27-2 when Liton Das played on to paceman Fazalhaq Farooqi.

But Afghanistan, who needed to take every chance when defending such a low total, then saw Najibullah drop Mehidy on 12, when he floored a regulation catch at backward point.

Mehidy was missed again on 23 when he uppercut Naveen-ul-Haq only for Mujeeb to drop a one-handed catch at deep third man he have could have held with two hands.

Mehidy punished those lapses with a 58-ball fifty including four fours.

He then survived a close lbw appeal from Mujeeb following a prolonged review before he was brilliantly caught one-handed by a leaping Rahmat Shah at mid-off to end a third-wicket partnership of 97.

But by then Bangladesh were in sight of victory.

Najmul, having already hit Mujeeb for six, went on to an 80-ball fifty.

He finished the match with successive fours, the second coming from a fumble at mid-off, as he continued an impressive 2023 where he is averaging nearly 55 in ODI cricket.

India’s Gill doubtful for Australia match due to dengue fever

Reuters Published October 6, 2023
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

CHENNAI: India’s Shubman Gill has got dengue fever but coach Rahul Dravid said the in-form opener has not yet been ruled out of their World Cup opener against Australia on Sunday.

Gill is the leading run-scorer in one-day internationals this year and the 24-year-old has forged a formidable opening partnership with skipper Rohit Sharma.

“He is certainly feeling better today than he was yesterday, so that’s a positive, but the medical team is monitoring him on a day-to-day basis,” Dravid told reporters on Friday.

“We’ve got 36 hours to go, so we’ll see how that goes.

“We’ll see whatever decision they take. But yes, he’s feeling a little bit better today than he was yesterday.”

Gill has scored 1230 runs at an average of 72.35 this year and his last four innings include two centuries and a half-century.

Should he miss Sunday’s match against five-time champions Australia, wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan is likely to forge a left-right opening combination with Rohit even though KL Rahul also remains an option for the tournament hosts.

Standing out in the crowd: a Pakistan fan at India’s World Cup

AFP Published October 6, 2023
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

HYDERABAD: He has survived a heart attack, suffers from diabetes and has just travelled more than 8,200 miles (13,300km) to watch a cricket match.

Meet Chacha Mohammad Basheer, likely the only native Pakistan supporter inside the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium where his beloved team began their World Cup campaign on Friday.

“I am the only Pakistani here but my voice and enthusiasm are equal to 100-150 people in the stadium,” Basheer told AFP ahead of the match with the Netherlands.

The 67-year-old Chicago-based Basheer was dressed in a Pakistan flag shirt and even carried a national flag in his hand.

Basheer has already been caught up in the decades-long political tension between Pakistan and India which means this World Cup marks the first time in seven years that a Pakistan team has played in the country.

He claims he was close to being detained last week at Hyderabad airport when he chanted “Pakistan Zindabad” (“Long live Pakistan”) slogans and waved a Pakistan flag to greet Babar Azam’s team.

“The police took my flag as it was not allowed so I gave it to them,” said Basheer. “But the team’s welcome was fantastic.”

Delays in processing visas has thwarted plans for droves of Pakistan fans to cross the border and support their team.

As a US passport holder, Basheer was able to sidestep that chaos.

“I’m sad that no Pakistani fans have been allowed here, but I’m sure that once the tournament progresses they will come in large numbers as they are waiting for visas,” said Basheer, whose Indian wife is from Hyderabad.

“Pakistan is my country of birth,” adeded Karachi-born Basheer.

“I am lucky that my wife is from India so I have affection for both countries.”

The strained relations between India and Pakistan have stalled bilateral cricket ties between the two countries since 2012 but they meet only in multi-nation events like the World Cup, World T20 and Asia Cup.

The arch-rivals will clash in a high-octane World Cup game in Ahmedabad on October 14 where Basheer will meet his Indian super fan counterpart, Sudhir Kumar.

“I have a special bond with Sudhir,” said Basheer. “At times I book his flight to places where there are matches and we stay together. This is love and affection, I hate war and animosity.”

Basheer has become a familiar face on the international cricket circuit.

During the 2011 World Cup in India, home captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni even gave him a match ticket for the semi-final in Mohali.

“I have a special bond with ‘Mahi’ (Dhoni’s nickname),” said Basheer.

Basheer also attended the 2015 World Cup in Australia and in the United Kingdom four years later.

However, he suffered a heart attack in Manchester. Now he travels with medication for diabetes and to treat his blood pressure.

“My medical condition is stable now, I have a bag full of medicines,” said Basheer.

“But I live for cricket and as long as I am fit I will travel to all the matches.”

Come next Saturday, when Pakistan face India, his heart rate will accelerate, but his support will be tempered – both as a promise to his wife, who will be rooting for India, and to preserve his health.

“It will be 60-40 – I have to go back to Chicago to live my happy life with my wife.”

Bangladesh expect high scores at Dharamsala in World Cup

Reuters Published October 6, 2023

BENGALURU: The last time Dharamsala hosted a one-day international in 2017, India’s mighty batting line-up was dismissed for a paltry 112 by Sri Lanka, but Bangladesh coach Chandika Hathurusinghe expects the tracks at the venue to assist big totals in the World Cup.

India’s fall was down to swinging and seaming conditions at the picturesque venue surrounded by snow-capped mountains, and Hathurusinghe said before Bangladesh’s game against Afghanistan on Saturday they will take a late call on their playing side.

“The wickets look really good for one-day cricket. I thought very firm wicket, nice covering of grass,” Hathurusinghe said in a press conference.

“I think it’s a really good sporting wicket. “I’m expecting some high scoring on this ground. The combination we will decide tomorrow morning and see the wicket again, because the curator said he’ll do a little bit of work today as well on that wicket.”

Hathurusinghe understands it is still early days in the showpiece tournament but said Bangladesh have set themselves the target of reaching the semi-finals and backed the team to achieve that goal.

The South Asian side’s best performance in the World Cup was a quarter-final appearance in 2015 and reaching the Super Eights in 2007.

India’s Gill doubtful for World Cup opener due to illness

“Yeah, we all want to win the World Cup… if we win four-five games, we give ourselves a chance to get to the semi-final - that is our first aim,” Hathurusinghe said.

“I think we have a good enough team to do that.”

Pakistan beat Netherlands by 81 runs in World Cup

AFP Published October 6, 2023
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

HYDERABAD: Pakistan beat the Netherlands by 81 runs to open their World Cup campaign in Hyderabad on Friday, after half centuries from Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan.

De Leede hopes Dutch can tame Pakistan quick Shaheen Shah Afridi

Shakeel and Rizwan both scored 68 runs to guide Pakistan to 286 all out in 49 overs with Bas de Leede grabbing 4-62.

The Netherlands were bowled out for 205 in 41 overs with de Leede scoring 67.

Pakistan v Netherlands World Cup scoreboard

Scoreboard of the World Cup match between Pakistan and the Netherlands in Hyderabad on Friday:

-------------------------------------------------
	   Pakistan
-------------------------------------------------
	   Fakhar Zaman c and b van Beek        12
	   Imam-ul-Haq c Dutt b van Meekeren    15
	   Babar Azam c Zulfiqar b Ackermann     5
	   Mohammad Rizwan b de Leede           68
	   Saud Shakeel c Zulfiqar b Dutt       68
	   Iftikhar Ahmed c Edwards b de Leede   9
	   Mohammad Nawaz run out               39
	   Shadab Khan b de Leede               32
	   Hasan Ali lbw b de Leede              0
	   Shaheen Shah Afridi not out          13
	   Haris Rauf st Edwards b Ackermann    16
	   Extras (nb1, w8)                      9
	   Total: (all out; 49 overs)          286
-------------------------------------------------

Fall of wickets: 1-15 (Zaman), 2-34 (Azam), 3-38 (Haq), 4-158(Shakeel), 5-182 (Rizwan), 6-188 (Iftikhar), 7-252 (Shadab), 8-252 (Hasan), 9-267 (Nawaz), 10-286 (Rauf)

Bowling: Dutt 10-0-48-1 (w2), van Beek 6-0-30-1 (1w), Ackermann 8-1-39-2, van Meekeren 6-0-40-1 (w2), de Leede 9-0-62-4 (w3), van der Merwe 6-0-36-0 (1nb), Singh 2-0-16-0, Zulfiqar 2-0-15-0,

-------------------------------------------------
	   Netherlands
-------------------------------------------------
	   V. Singh c Zaman b Shadab            52
	   M. O'Dowd c Shaheen b Hasan           5
	   C. Ackermann b Iftikhar              17
	   B. de Leede b Nawaz                  67
	   T. Nidamanuru c Zaman b Rauf          5
	   S. Edwards lbw b Rauf                 0
	   S. Zulfiqar lbw b Shaheen            10
	   R. van der Merwe run out              4
	   L. van Beek not out                  28
	   A. Dutt b Hasan                       1
	   P. van Meekeren b Rauf                7  
	   Extras: (w9)                          9
	   Total: (all out, 41 overs)          205
-------------------------------------------------

Fall of wickets: 1-28 (O’Dowd), 2-50 (Ackermann), 3-120 (Singh), 4-133 (Nidamanuru), 5-133 (Edwards), 6-158 (Zulfiqar), 7-164 (de Leede), 8-176 (van der Merwe), 9-184 (Dutt), 10-205 (van Meekeren)

Bowling: Shaheen 7-0-37-1 (w2), Hasan 7-1-33-2 (4w), Rauf 9-0-43-3 (w2), Iftikhar 3-0-16-1, Nawaz 7-0-31-1, Shadab 8-0-45-1 (1w)

------------------------------------------------------
Result: Pakistan win by 81 runs
Toss: Netherlands
Umpires: Chris Brown (NZL) and Adrian Holdstock (RSA) 
TV umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS) 
Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL) 
------------------------------------------------------
India’s Gill doubtful for World Cup opener due to illness

Reuters Published October 6, 2023
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

BENGALURU: India batsman Shubman Gill is a doubt for their 50-overs World Cup opener against five-times champions Australia on Sunday due to illness.

Gill, who has been prolific in one-day internationals this year with 1,230 runs from 20 matches at an average of 72.35, is being monitored ahead of the clash in Chennai where the hosts will begin their campaign.

“He’s under the weather, the medical team is closely monitoring him,” an India cricket board spokesperson said, without specifying the issue.

“We will have to wait on more updates from the medical team.”

India are due to hold a press conference later on Friday.

It’s 150 not out as India, Australia clash in World Cup

Gill had impressed with superb knocks of 74 and 104 against Australia in their three-match series ahead of the World Cup.

It’s 150 not out as India, Australia clash in World Cup

AFP Published October 6, 2023
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

CHENNAI: India kick off their World Cup campaign against Australia in Chennai on Sunday in the 150th clash in one-day internationals between two of cricket’s heavyweight superpowers.

Two-time champions India are hunting for a first major title on home turf since the 2011 World Cup win under M.S. Dhoni.

But in a limited-overs rivalry stretching back to 1980, it is five-time World Cup winners Australia who have had the upper hand. Australia have 83 wins to India’s 56 with 10 matches ending in a no-result.

Asia Cup champions India travelled 3,400 kilometres between Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram for two World Cup practice matches that were abandoned without a ball being bowled.

But skipper Rohit Sharma prefered to look at the bright side of the rained-off matches.

“I mean we were happy to get those days off. Looking at the heat and stuff like that, I’ve been talking about it,” said Rohit.

“We’ve been playing a lot of cricket of late. We played Asia Cup; we played about four games there. Then we played three games against Australia. So that gives us an understanding of where everyone’s at and what we need to do as a team as well.”

He added: “Apart from travelling from one part of India to another part there is nothing much we could have done but overall quite happy with how we’ve come into this tournament.”

India came into the World Cup as the number one ranked ODI team after a crushing win over Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final and then beating Australia 2-1 in three ODIs at home.

“It’s important that we look at the first game in Chennai, understand what we need to do as a team,” said Rohit.

Cricket crazy fans set to add a kicker to India’s economy as World Cup begins

“Go and assess the conditions a little bit, and then try and get your best combination. And then it’s game time.”

Five-time winners Australia remain one of the favourites and after losing the opening two matches in India last month bounced back with a big consolation win.

David Warner, Mitchell Marsh and Marnus Labuschagne hit half-centuries in the win and returning Glenn Maxwell returned career-best figures of 4-40 with his off-spin.

Maxwell struck an impressive 77 in the team’s second warm-up against Pakistan and skipper Pat Cummins said they are raring to go.

“The good thing is we’ve played plenty of games over in South Africa, against India and even these warm-up games,” said Cummins.

“So, it feels like it’s all come together in the last week or so. Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, a few others have just kind of come in and are now absolutely game ready.”

Australia have dominated ODI’s biggest prize and remain the only team to win a hat-trick of trophies in 1999, 2003 and 2007.

“I can’t take too much credit for many of them. There’s a couple of the boys that were there in 2015, which obviously gives us confidence,” said Cummins.

“I think we had a really strong year in the early 2000s. I think one-day cricket is a format that’s really suited Australian teams of the past. It’s a pretty good history we’ve had in World Cups. So hopefully another one.”

Cricket crazy fans set to add a kicker to India’s economy as World Cup begins

Reuters Published October 6, 2023
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

MUMBAI: Match tickets selling for up to 50,000 Indian rupees ($600) a pop. Flights to get to a venue. Hotel bookings. Or even just a match-watching party with food and alcohol ordered in.

The cricket frenzy set to hit India as the International Cricket Council’s World Cup begins in a nation of cricket-crazy fans is expected to give a short boost to the country’s economy as consumers splurge to enjoy their favorite sport.

World Cup related spending could add an estimated additional output of 180-200 billion Indian rupees in the October-December quarter with matches spread out over this month and the next, estimated Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda.

Ad spend of $3,600 a second: global brands set to splurge at ICC World Cup in India

“The World Cup has the potential to boost India’s GDP, more so because it coincides with the festive season,” Sabnavis said. “Consumption, particularly services consumption, is likely to receive the maximum boost.

Hospitality and tourism sector are likely to benefit the most.“ The 13th edition of tournament began in India on Thursday with 48 one-day international matches scheduled across a two month period.

India last hosted the world cup in 2011, when 1.2 million people attended matches, according to data from brokerage house Jefferies.

Online travel and hotel booking platform MakeMyTrip said it is seeing increased travel bookings to cities including Ahmedabad in Western India and Dharamshala in the north of the country where key matches will be played.

Conway, Ravindra help New Zealand crush England in World Cup opener

Ahmedabad, which will host a game between rivals India and Pakistan on Oct. 14, has seen a 200% increase in room reservations compared to August, said Rajesh Magow, group chief executive at the portal. Demand for homestays has also risen as cricket fans are travelling in larger groups to watch matches, he said.

“On India match days, fares have shot up on average by 150% for select hotels and 80% for select flights compared with the prior week,” said Jefferies in a note this week.

Hotels in smaller venues are fully sold out for multiple days.

The downside could be that more Indian consumers will stay in and watch matches rather than go out and spend on movies, theme parks and malls, said Jefferies.

“On the other hand, the event should provide boost to food delivery, quick commerce, alcobev, soft drinks, media, online gaming etc,” the report said.

“We expect companies to run world-cup specific promotions on match days to tap this consumption boost.”

The increased demand may also mean higher inflation.

“The upward bias in inflation on this score could be between 0.15-0.25% for these two months,” said Bank of Baroda’s Sabnavis, while adding that unpacking the impact of festivals from the impact of the cricket spectacle is difficult.

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: Babar Azam optimistic about team’s prospects

Muhammad Saleem Published October 6, 2023

LAHORE: The much-anticipated moment for the Pakistan cricket fans arrives on Friday (today) as Pakistan begin their ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign against the Netherlands at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

Since arriving in the Hyderabad city eight days ago, which also marked the first instance of a Pakistan men’s side landing in India in seven years, the Babar Azam’s side has made the most of the training sessions and two warm-up games to acclimatise in the city where they play first two of their nine league matches.

The warm-up games against New Zealand and Australia also served opportunities to Pakistan to fine-tune their combinations and provide the much-needed match time to the entire squad.

“We have been in Hyderabad for a week and our preparations have been really good,” Babar said, adding: “We have had two practice matches in which we tried different combinations and gave everyone an opportunity to see if they could play in any situation. Overall our practice went well and we will give our best.”

Pakistan enter the 50-over World Cup as one of the favourites after an impressive run in the just-concluded World Cup cycle as they had the best win-loss ratio of 2.400 with 24 wins in 36 matches. That the team has performed so consistently has also been because of their mainstays emerging as solid performers over the years.

Babar has evolved into a modern-day great since recording the most runs for a Pakistani at a World Cup in the 2019 iteration and is perched at the top of the ICC ODI rankings for batters. He is one of the two players to score over 2,000 runs in the last four years.

His impressive 2,196 runs have been at an average of 66.54 and a strike rate of 93.72. He has smashed nine centuries in this period, which is the joint-most with Shai Hope, who is the other batter to breach the 2,000-run mark.

Babar’s compatriot and a close friend Imam-ul-Haq is ranked sixth with 1,284 runs at an average of 45.85 and a strike rate of 84.41. He has struck two centuries and 13 half-centuries in the past four years.

Shaheen Afridi, who became the youngest bowler to bag a five-wicket haul in his last ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup contest, has emerged as one of the most-feared bowlers in the game. Such has been his impact in the format that despite being on the sidelines for around seven months because of a knee injury, Shaheen has been one of the key bowlers in the vaunted Pakistan’s pace attack. He has 46 wickets in the last four years at 25.26 and with an impressive economy of 5.42.

In between the two editions, Pakistan continued to produce exciting fast bowling talents. Haris Rauf, who debuted in October 2020, has made a name for himself by producing excellent spells in arguably the hardest phase of the ODI game – the middle overs. He surpassed the 50-wicket mark in the recent Men’s ODI Asia Cup 2023 and has 53 scalps to his name, but the most fascinating bit of his bowling has been the economy, which have been 5.68.

De Leede hopes Dutch can tame Pakistan quick Shaheen Shah Afridi

AFP Published October 5, 2023

HYDERABAD: Netherlands all-rounder Bas de Leede said his team have done their homework to try and counter star Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi in their opening World Cup match in Hyderabad on Friday.

The Dutch will face Shaheen for the first time as the left-armer missed Pakistan’s 3-0 ODI series win against them last year with a knee injury.

De Leede hopes his team can negate the threat of Shaheen more successfully than they fared against Australia’s Mitchell Starc, who took a hat-trick in a rained-off warm-up match in Thiruvananthapuram.

“Shaheen has been a focus point for us in our preparation and also our analysis,” De Leede said on the eve of the match.

Root helps England to 282-9 as New Zealand apply brakes in World Cup opener

“So, hopefully we’re going to play him better than we did against Starc the other day.”

Shaheen will partner fellow quick Haris Rauf after 20-year-old Naseem Shah, the third member of Pakistan’s feared pace attack, was ruled out of the tournament with a shoulder injury.

De Leede admitted Starc’s gutting of their top order made them cautious.

“Obviously Shaheen and Haris Rauf are two quality pacers, something we don’t face too often is left-arm swing. It was a little bit of a wake-up call for us against Mitchell Starc the other day.”

De Leede said they have a reasonable idea of what to expect from Pakistan.

“Obviously, having played Pakistan last year in Rotterdam in three ODIs, it’ll be nice to sort of be familiar with the team and the players and stuff, having played them before.”

The Netherlands secured their place at the 10-team World Cup with some eye-catching performances at the qualifying event in July.

“I think we’re all just really excited,” said De Leede, who became only the fourth player to score a hundred and take five wickets in the same ODI, doing so against Scotland to seal qualification.

West Indian great Viv Richards, England’s Paul Collingwood and Rohan Mustafa of the United Arab Emirates are the others to achieve the feat.

“Unfortunately, we had the two rained-off warm-up games, which was a shame. But yeah, I think we’ve had the right prep to be ready for tomorrow.”

De Leede backed up Dutch coach Ryan Cook’s claim that the team could defy the odds in India.

“We want to make the semi-finals,” said De Leede, whose father Tim also played for the Netherlands in the 1996, 2003 and 2007 World Cups.

But he knows to do so requires upsetting the bigger teams.

“You know, if we want to get to the semis, we’ve got to win four or five games. So, we’d have to take down one of the big teams.

“But that’s our main target. And if we get there, we play our best cricket. Amazing. But if we play our best cricket and we don’t get there, I reckon we can still be proud of ourselves.”

But reaching the last four will be an incredibly tough ask for the Netherlands, who have managed just two wins across four previous World Cup appearances (1996, 2003, 2007 and 2011).

Pakistan eye two wins before ‘unbelievable India spectacle’

AFP Published October 5, 2023

HYDERABAD: Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur hopes his team will have two wins under their belts before they face old rivals India in the eagerly-awaited World Cup blockbuster.

The 1992 champions face the Netherlands first up in Hyderabad on Friday followed by Sri Lanka at the same venue four days later.

Pakistan will then lock horns against India in Ahmedabad on October 14 in front of 132,000 fans in the world’s biggest cricket arena.

“It’s going to be an unbelievable spectacle,” said Arthur on Thursday.

‘It’s like we’re at home’: Pakistan’s Babar Azam surprised by Indian welcome

“I can’t wait for it, personally. Hopefully we’ve got two wins under the belt before we get to Ahmedabad.”

Arthur praised world number one ODI team India.

“India are playing some fantastic cricket, but so are we,” said Arthur. “I just think it’s going to be a great game. I can’t wait for it, personally.”

Pakistan will hope to overcome a poor show in the recent Asia Cup where they suffered a 228-run rout at the hands of India and lost by two wickets against Sri Lanka.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Babar Azam factfile

They also went down in both World Cup warm-up games against New Zealand and Australia, also in Hyderabad.

Arthur said his team will, however, be focused on the Netherlands rather than India.

“We’re not getting too far ahead of ourselves,” said Arthur. “First of all, the boys love being in India, which is fantastic.

“The pressure of a World Cup is always massive. But I think our boys are in a really good place.”

Pakistan appointed Arthur in April this year for a second stint, doubling up on his job with Derbyshire in the English county championship.

He vowed to complete the unfinished business of winning a second World Cup to add to Pakistan’s 1992 triumph.

“I felt in 2019 we were very, very close,” said Arthur despite Pakistan failing to reach the semi-finals.

“These young boys have now become men and have another four years’ experience.

“Look, they’re a very close group because they’ve played together for so long. They know each other backwards. They’re not only teammates, but they’re generally friends as well.”

The pitch at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad is known for high scores with New Zealand chasing 346 and Pakistan compiling 337 in a chase of 352 against Australia in the warm-ups.

“It looks an incredibly good wicket,” said Arthur. “The wickets we had for the warm-up games were brilliant and this pitch looks no different. It looks like a very, very good one.”

Arthur also played down concerns over the lack of form of opener Fakhar Zaman and spinning allrounder Shadab Khan.

“I think form comes and goes,” said Arthur. “The quality of these players that we have in those positions is undoubted. It’s about making sure they are in a good space mentally, and then just hopefully that they click tomorrow.”

Ad spend of $3,600 a second: global brands set to splurge at ICC World Cup in India

  • Coca Cola, Emirates, Google among those vying for visibility in world's most populous nation
Faiza Virani Published October 5, 2023
Spectators watch the 2023 ICC men’s cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between England and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 5, 2023. Photo: AFP
Spectators watch the 2023 ICC men’s cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between England and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 5, 2023. Photo: AFP

Top global brands are set to splurge millions for a glimpse of their names during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India with a 10-second advertising slot during matches costing up to INR3 million, or roughly $36,000, reported Bloomberg on Thursday.

Among the brands vying for airtime and visibility include Coca-Cola Co., Alphabet Inc.‘s Google Pay and Unilever Plc’s India unit, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, added the report.

Other companies such as Saudi Aramco, Emirates and Nissan Motor Co. are among the ICC’s list of official partners, the report said.

India’s obsession with cricket peaks with home World Cup

This is a 40% increase from the prices in the last World Cup in 2019, Jehil Thakkar, a partner at Deloitte India, said. “Demand for eyeballs is really strong,” Thakkar was quoted as saying by Bloomberg.

Brands are likely to spend about INR20 billion ($240 million) in advertisement spots on streaming platforms during the tournament, Thakkar estimated.

Cricket is by far the most popular sport in India, and attracts more than $1.5 billion in sponsorship and media spend a year, according to research from Jefferies, representing 85% of all such sports-related spending, the Bloomberg report said.

Amid an economic slowdown in China and its geopolitical tensions with Western economies, India’s burgeoning consumer market is emerging as a likely springboard for global companies looking for growth.

The South Asian nation is expected to drive a fifth of world economic expansion in the next decade and become a $10 trillion economy by 2035, added Bloomberg.

According to a report released in July by Deloitte Insights, the country has been enjoying a “Goldilocks moment” as it sees its “economic activity gaining momentum amid continuing global uncertainties,” and falling inflation rates.

The Indian economy is projected grow between 6% and 6.3% in FY2023–24 and have a stronger outlook thereafter. If global uncertainties recede, growth is expected to surpass 7% over the next two years, added Deloitte.

India records strong 7.2% annual growth, among fastest-expanding major economies

The roster of brands on display at the World Cup demonstrate a shift back to more traditional sectors such as consumer goods, automobiles and phones, added Bloomberg, as education technology and online betting companies that were once major sponsors cut back on spending amid debt and regulatory concerns.

The World Cup began in India today, and will go on until November 19. All 48 matches of the World Cup will be held across 10 venues including Mumbai, Lucknow Dharamshala, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, Delhi, Chennai, and Bengaluru

Cricket’s flagship tournament is being hosted by India for the fourth time and will also witness a clash with arch-rival Pakistan on October 14.

‘It’s like we’re at home’: Pakistan’s Babar Azam surprised by Indian welcome

Earlier this year, it was reported that Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s JioCinema had become popular for showing the IPL cricket tournament on its platform for free in the ongoing season.

Viacom18 – Reliance’s telecommunication arm – won IPL’s digital streaming rights from 2023 to 2027 for around $2.9 billion, rights which Disney previously held.

Indian billionaire Ambani’s JioCinema unveils pricing in fight with Netflix, Disney

India’s obsession with cricket peaks with home World Cup

Reuters Published October 5, 2023

NEW DELHI: The 13th edition of the 50-over World Cup got under way in Ahmedabad on Thursday heralding six weeks of high-octane action in a country madly in love with the game.

Cricket is considered a religion in India, which remains pretty much a one-sport nation despite the country’s improved performances in other sports.

The twice champions, who last won the title when they were hosts in 2011, are the financial engine of the game, wielding considerable clout within the world governing International Cricket Council (ICC).

‘It’s like we’re at home’: Pakistan’s Babar Azam surprised by Indian welcome

India, led by Rohit Sharma, head into the tournament as the top-ranked one-day team and one of the tournament favourites, along with holders England and five-time winners Australia.

Cricketers in India enjoy rock-star status rivalled only by Bollywood actors, and earn the kind of money that remains a distant dream for most other sportspeople.

It also means they are under tremendous pressure to perform in big tournaments and that burden of expectation will only be heavier at their home World Cup.

Cricket is popular in every corner of the country, reflecting India’s genuine love for the game introduced by its former British rulers.

It is played in the mountains in Kashmir, the by-lanes in Kolkata, the slums in Mumbai and on the Marina beach in Chennai.

Several Indian cities have green parks where matches are played simultaneously - be it Azad Maidan in Mumbai or the ‘Maidan’ in Kolkata near Eden Gardens.

The franchise-based Indian Premier League has further helped the game deepen its roots in India and cricket’s position as the number one sport in the country looks safe in the near future.

