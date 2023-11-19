BAFL 38.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.32%)
BIPL 21.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
BOP 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.21%)
DFML 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.43%)
DGKC 65.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.81%)
FABL 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.72%)
FCCL 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.25%)
FFL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (13.68%)
GGL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.46%)
HBL 97.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
HUBC 116.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.78%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
MLCF 39.07 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.09%)
OGDC 111.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.92%)
PAEL 16.67 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.25%)
PIBTL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.18%)
PIOC 109.75 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-4.27%)
PPL 91.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.97%)
PRL 24.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 58.67 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (6.48%)
SSGC 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.97%)
TELE 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.02%)
TPLP 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1%)
TRG 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.43%)
UNITY 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,825 Decreased By -29.8 (-0.51%)
BR30 20,644 Decreased By -165.2 (-0.79%)
KSE100 57,063 Decreased By -333.9 (-0.58%)
KSE30 19,047 Decreased By -172.5 (-0.9%)
Sports

Australia win toss, India bat first in mouth-watering World Cup final

Reuters Published 19 Nov, 2023 01:31pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

AHMEDABAD: Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to field against India in the final of the 50-overs World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

Two-time champions India have been the form team winning all 10 games to make the final against five-time winners Australia in the world’s largest cricket stadium.

Both the teams fielded the same set of 11 players who featured in their respective semi-final victories.

“Dew is one factor and it’s quite dewy in the night at this venue,” Cummins said explaining his decision.

“I’m really proud of the group. Tough start to the tournament but they haven’t put a foot wrong since.”

India eye fairytale finish in World Cup final against Australia

Home captain Rohit Sharma said he would have preferred to bat first anyways.

“I would’ve batted first, big game and runs on the board,” the opener said.

“It’s the biggest occasion, in terms of cricketing events. We got to stay nice and calm.”

“It’s a dream come true to captain the team in the final.”

Teams:

Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (captain), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

australia india vs australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 icc world cup 2023

