Gold price per tola sheds Rs3,500 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan decreased on Tuesday in line with their loss in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs420,362 after a decline of Rs3,500 during the day.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs360,392 after it registered a decrease of Rs3,001, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Monday, gold price per tola reached Rs423,862 after a gain of Rs1,300 during the day.

The international rate of gold also decreased today. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $3,980 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a decrease of $35 during the day.

Moreover, silver price decreased by Rs130 per tola to reach Rs5,022.