BML 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
BOP 35.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.76%)
CNERGY 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
CPHL 84.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.85%)
DCL 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
DGKC 216.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-1.19%)
FCCL 53.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.17%)
FFL 18.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.74%)
GCIL 32.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.28%)
HUBC 219.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.23%)
KEL 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
KOSM 6.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.91%)
LOTCHEM 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
MLCF 96.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.95%)
NBP 226.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-0.87%)
PAEL 52.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.59%)
PIAHCLA 24.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.63%)
PIBTL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
POWER 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.54%)
PPL 186.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.35%)
PREMA 43.00 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (6.75%)
PRL 35.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.12%)
PTC 36.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
SNGP 120.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.46%)
SSGC 34.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-3.32%)
TELE 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.78%)
TPLP 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
TREET 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.3%)
TRG 82.84 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (2.51%)
WTL 1.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 17,114 Decreased By -40 (-0.23%)
BR30 54,413 Decreased By -156.1 (-0.29%)
KSE100 162,484 Decreased By -319.1 (-0.2%)
KSE30 49,343 Decreased By -154.6 (-0.31%)
Nov 04, 2025
Markets

Australian shares pare losses after cenbank holds rates as expected

  • The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.5% at 8,847.8 points shortly after the policy decision
Reuters Published 04 Nov, 2025 11:08am

Australian shares trimmed early losses on Tuesday after the central bank left its official cash rate unchanged, as was expected, following a red-hot inflation report last week that left little room to ease policy further.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.5% at 8,847.8 points shortly after the policy decision, having been trading around 30 points lower than that prior to the rate call.

The Reserve Bank of Australia left its official cash rate at 3.6% after an uncomfortably high third-quarter inflation reading threw any chances of near-term rate cuts out the window.

“Interest rate futures suggest the RBA’s rate-cutting cycle has come to an end, pricing in no more cuts in 2025 and 2026,” Westpac analysts said in a note before the decision on Tuesday.

Mike Houlahan, a director at FX broker Electus Financial in Auckland, said, “It was a reasonably predictable dovish hold. They cited temporary factors causing that spike in inflation.”

Heavyweight miners remained the biggest laggards on the benchmark index on softening iron ore futures.

Weak copper prices due to slowing manufacturing activity in China and a stronger dollar also weighed on investor appetite for miners.

The mining sub-index was on track for a second straight day of losses, falling as much as 1.2%.

BHP Group and Rio Tinto retreated over 1% and 2.3%, respectively, while Fortescue declined about 3%.

Energy stocks were down 0.7% after a more than 3% gain in the past four sessions.

Woodside Energy and Santos fell about half a percentage point each.

Financial stocks slipped 0.3%, with top lender CBA falling 0.7%.

Shares of Novonix plunged as much as 15% to hit a one-month low after a unit of automaker Stellantis terminated its offtake agreement with the battery materials supplier.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 0.4% at 13,605.89 points in afternoon trading.

Australian shares

Australian shares pare losses after cenbank holds rates as expected

