BML 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.36%)
BOP 38.20 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.58%)
CNERGY 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.17%)
CPHL 87.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.49%)
DCL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.6%)
DGKC 235.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.05%)
FCCL 53.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.41%)
FFL 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.91%)
GCIL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
HUBC 210.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-1.07%)
KEL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.13%)
KOSM 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.86%)
LOTCHEM 26.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.58%)
MLCF 96.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.37%)
NBP 204.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-0.68%)
PAEL 53.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
PIAHCLA 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 15.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.59%)
POWER 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
PPL 190.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.56%)
PREMA 39.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.63%)
PRL 35.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.25%)
PTC 36.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.43%)
SNGP 130.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-1.37%)
SSGC 38.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
TELE 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.7%)
TPLP 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.66%)
TREET 33.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.72%)
TRG 72.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.19%)
WTL 1.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.17%)
BR100 17,002 Decreased By -17.1 (-0.1%)
BR30 54,033 Decreased By -137.9 (-0.25%)
KSE100 162,162 Decreased By -1.6 (-0%)
KSE30 49,447 Increased By 28.1 (0.06%)
Oct 28, 2025
Australian shares fall as CSL hits seven-year low, gains in banks limit decline

  • The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.48% lower at 9,012.50 points
Reuters Published 28 Oct, 2025 11:55am

Australian shares finished at their lowest in more than a week on Tuesday, as biotech giant CSL hit a near seven-year low after delaying the spin-off of its vaccine unit, although gains in the top four banks cushioned the benchmark’s decline.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.48% lower at 9,012.50 points.

Healthcare plunged 7.4%, its sharpest drop since August 19, as CSL slumped 15.9% following a guidance cut and delays to the US spinoff of its Seqirus vaccine division.

“Healthcare has been weighed down by profit-taking and the absence of fresh tailwinds, but with valuations now at relatively attractive levels and global tariff risks easing, we could see a recovery early into 2026,” said Anna Wu, cross asset investment specialist at VanEck Australia.

Gold stocks fell 4.6% after spot bullion dipped below $4,000 an ounce, as easing US-China trade tensions reduced demand for safe-haven assets. Evolution Mining and Northern Star Resources slipped 3.9% and 3.1%, respectively.

Broader mining sub-index fell 2.3% after three sessions of gains, as profit-booking prompted investors to move out of gold-related stocks.

“Gold was weaker on the back of US/China trade negotiations and profit taking after a stellar price run,” said Craig Sydney, senior investment adviser at Shaw and Partners.

Energy stocks dipped 1.7%, tracking softer oil prices, after six consecutive sessions of gains.

Woodside Energy and Santos fell 1.7% and 2.2%, respectively.

Technology stocks shed 3.2%, with WiseTech Global plunging as much as 17.5% to its lowest since April 7.

The company was one of the biggest losers on the benchmark.

Losses were partly offset by a 1.3% rise in financials, with National Australia Bank gaining 2.5% After the bell on Monday, Australia’s top central banker said that an increase of 0.9% or more in core inflation in the third quarter could lean heavily against a rate cut at the Reserve Bank of Australia’s next meeting.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged marginally higher to close at 13,402.66 points.

