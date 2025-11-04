BML 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
BOP 35.51 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.13%)
CNERGY 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.62%)
CPHL 85.13 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.64%)
DCL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.94%)
DGKC 219.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.16%)
FCCL 53.80 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.72%)
FFL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.15%)
GCIL 32.61 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.46%)
HUBC 220.49 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (1.5%)
KEL 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.49%)
KOSM 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.54%)
LOTCHEM 27.03 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.77%)
MLCF 97.01 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.17%)
NBP 228.82 Increased By ▲ 6.98 (3.15%)
PAEL 53.60 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.98%)
PIAHCLA 24.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
PIBTL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
POWER 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
PPL 187.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.2%)
PREMA 40.28 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (3.71%)
PRL 35.66 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.03%)
PTC 36.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.96%)
SNGP 121.06 Decreased By ▼ -9.48 (-7.26%)
SSGC 35.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
TELE 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.89%)
TPLP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
TREET 33.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.81%)
TRG 80.81 Increased By ▲ 7.35 (10.01%)
WTL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.21%)
BR100 17,099 Increased By 102.9 (0.61%)
BR30 54,620 Increased By 430.2 (0.79%)
KSE100 162,803 Increased By 1171.4 (0.72%)
KSE30 49,497 Increased By 120.1 (0.24%)
Print Print 2025-11-04

PPL in 1QFY26: Earnings ease amid lower production

BR Research Published November 4, 2025 Updated November 4, 2025 06:34am

In 1QFY26, the E&P sector’s profitability fell by 8 percent year-on-year, reflecting lower oil and gas output, weaker realized prices, and reduced other income. Sector revenue declined by 9 percent, though OGDC’s higher dividend helped lift the overall payout ratio. Among major players, POL’s profit rose 111 percent, while OGDC, PPL, and MARI saw earnings decline due to lower sales and higher royalty expenses.

Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PSX: PPL) reported a 15 percent drop in profit for 1QFY26 as reduced hydrocarbon production and softer oil prices weighed on results. Net sales were down 14 percent, due to lower output and weaker average oil prices.

On the cost side, operating expenses decreased 8 percent, reflecting lower production and tighter cost control. The gross margin stood at 60.8 percent, slightly below 61.6 percent a year earlier. Exploration costs plunged 58 percent, as no dry well expenses were booked this quarter—unlike last year’s one-time charge.

The largest drag came from a 68 percent decline in other income, driven by lower interest rates and the absence of non-recurring gains such as insurance recoveries recorded last year. Alongside the results, PPL announced a Rs2 per share dividend, raising its payout ratio to 27 percent, up from 23 percent last year.

PPL’s liquidity position improved, and steady near-term cashflows are expected amid better collections and recent gas price hikes. However, concerns persist across the E&P sector about declining reserves, fluctuating production, and limited exploration.

At its recent AGM, PPL emphasized a strategic shift toward frontier and offshore exploration, international expansion, and resource diversification. Despite production curtailments and receivable challenges, the company foresees robust medium-term growth through new offshore projects, improved collections, and mining ventures.

PPL expects production from the Abu Dhabi Offshore Block 5to begin by FY28–FY29. It is also pursuing nearby block acquisitions and progressing with its Eastern Offshore Indus C Block in partnership with Turkish Petroleum. And the E&P giant remains optimistic about resolving gas sector circular debt, taking cues from the improvements seen in the power sector.

Pakistan Petroleum Limited PPL PSX oil and gas sector E&P sector

