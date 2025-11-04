BML 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PARTLY FACETIOUS: A changeling is a human-like creature who…

Anjum Ibrahim Published November 4, 2025 Updated November 4, 2025 06:01am

“So, what’s the latest?”

“A lot — the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu and Kashmir…”

“Yeah, yeah, but there is a difference between the two — the former is an intra-party and the latter interparty.”

“Well, when the leader is in exile or jail…”

“Hey, our religion teaches us to always be hopeful…”

“Right anyway, how about using the word incommunicado.”

“Hmmmm.”

“Careful.”

“I am just quibbling about the word you proposed. Faceless and Voiceless and….”

“You have been exposed to Artificial Intelligence. That makes it a challenge…”

“Shush, anyway, when I asked if you had heard the latest I was actually referring to the deal with the Taliban. And who spoke with the voice of the establishment?”

“Ahhhh, there was a switcheroo there, OK — the Interior Minister’s views were similar to the Man Who Must Remain Faceless and Nameless while The Khawaja spoke with the voice of the establishment.”

“Right, so any thoughts on that!”

“There are no changes in, how shall I put…”

“Loyalty?”

“Not loyalty – no change in portfolio.”

“Ah right because the changeling’s loyalty is not ever going to be in question while…”

“The changeling?”

“A changeling is a human-like creature who can replace a human being who maybe kidnapped.”

“Are you putting your foot in your mouth?”

“No, I read it in Shakespeare my friend.”

“Ah, the King of the English drama, so it’s OK.”

“Right, it’s still applicable even though the unipolar US led world is over and the multipolar world where Russians and Chinese…”

“They don’t have changelings in their mythology, do they!”

“No, but I reckon we are OK for a while.”

“Hmmmm.”

