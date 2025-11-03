BML 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
Pakistan

Dar, Turkish FM discuss Gaza crisis, vow to deepen bilateral ties

BR Web Desk Published 03 Nov, 2025 06:38pm

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a bilateral meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Monday in Istanbul, on the sidelines of the Ministerial Meeting on Gaza.

During the meeting, the two ministers reviewed the latest developments in Gaza and reaffirmed their shared commitment to working together for sustainable peace in Palestine.

They also expressed satisfaction over the positive trajectory of Pakistan-Türkiye relations and agreed to further strengthen cooperation in political, economic, and defence sectors, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

Both leaders underscored the importance of close coordination between Pakistan and Türkiye on regional and international issues, reaffirming the strong bonds of brotherhood and mutual support that continue to underpin bilateral ties.

Earlier, Dar arrived in Istanbul to attend the meeting hosted by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to discuss the ongoing humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Upon arrival, he was received by the Director General of Protocol at Türkiye’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Ahmet Cemil Miroğlu, along with officials from Pakistan’s Embassy in Ankara.

The high-level meeting is expected to focus on the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza and explore coordinated efforts by Muslim countries to push for an immediate ceasefire and delivery of aid to the besieged Palestinian enclave.

The visit underscores Pakistan’s continued diplomatic engagement on the Gaza crisis and its support for a collective regional response to end hostilities and ensure the protection of civilians.

