Turkiye to hold Gaza peace plan meeting for Muslim states

ISTANBUL: Turkiye will on Monday host a meeting of foreign ministers from Muslim countries to discuss a US peace plan for Gaza, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said.

Fidan told reporters on Friday that the Istanbul meeting would “evaluate our progress and discuss what we can achieve together in the next stage”.

A ministry spokesman said ministers from Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates had all been invited.

The foreign ministers of all these countries met US President Donald Trump on September 23 on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

“A glimmer of hope emerged, offering a glimmer of hope for everyone,” Fidan said during a joint news conference with his Estonian counterpart Margus Tsahkna.