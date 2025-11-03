BML 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.64%)
BOP 36.64 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (5.38%)
CNERGY 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.62%)
CPHL 84.50 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.88%)
DCL 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
DGKC 221.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.08%)
FCCL 53.30 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.78%)
FFL 19.04 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.37%)
GCIL 33.41 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (3.95%)
HUBC 221.50 Increased By ▲ 4.26 (1.96%)
KEL 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
KOSM 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.54%)
LOTCHEM 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.72%)
MLCF 96.60 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.74%)
NBP 229.00 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (3.23%)
PAEL 53.50 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.79%)
PIAHCLA 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.23%)
PIBTL 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
POWER 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.35%)
PPL 189.07 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (0.78%)
PREMA 38.99 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
PRL 35.22 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.74%)
PTC 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.83%)
SNGP 123.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.54 (-5.78%)
SSGC 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.77%)
TELE 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3%)
TPLP 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
TREET 33.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.57%)
TRG 77.03 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (4.86%)
WTL 1.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.31%)
BR100 17,174 Increased By 178.4 (1.05%)
BR30 54,855 Increased By 664.3 (1.23%)
KSE100 163,635 Increased By 2003.6 (1.24%)
KSE30 49,791 Increased By 413.3 (0.84%)
Nov 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets HUBC (The Hub Power Company Limited) 221.50 Increased By ▲ 1.96%

HUBCO’s CPEC-linked Thar power projects reach completion

The Hub Power Company Limited (HUBCO), ‘Pakistan’s largest Independent Power Producer (IPP), announced that lenders...
BR Web Desk Published 03 Nov, 2025 10:26am

The Hub Power Company Limited (HUBCO), ‘Pakistan’s largest Independent Power Producer (IPP), announced that lenders of its associated Thar-based power projects — Thar Energy Limited (TEL) and ThalNova Power Thar (Private) Limited (TN) — have formally declared the occurrence of the Project Completion Date (PCD) for both 2x330MW coal-fired power plants on October 31, 2025.

The IPP disclosed the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

“TEL and TN are both mine mouth coal-fired IPPs operating in Thar, which successfully achieved Commercial Operations Date on October 1, 2022 and February 17, 2023, respectively,” read the notice.

TEL is a 330MW mine-mouth coal-fired power plant located at Thar Block II. HUBCO owns a 60% stake in the company.

Meanwhile, TN is also a 330 MW mine-mouth coal-fired power plant established at Thar Block II, Thar Coal Mine, Sindh. HUBCO, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Hub Power Holdings Limited (HPHL), presently holds 38.3% shares in TN.

“Both projects are recognised as priority projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor,” HUBCO shared.

According to the company, the declaration of PCD for both TEL and TN “is a monumental occasion” as it will enable TEL and TN to pay dividend to its shareholders subject to availability of distributable profits and completion of procedural approvals.

“The achievement of PCD further demonstrates Hubco’s commitment to protect the interests of its shareholders and give them the best possible value,” added the notice.

Back in August, HUBCO approved the provision of financial guarantees worth up to $51 million to support TEL and TN.

The company’s shareholders passed resolutions authorising guarantees — in the form of standby letters of credit — of up to $31 million for TEL and up to $20 million for TN to cover funding shortfalls through equity and/or subordinated debt.

IPPs CPEC HUBCO PSX power sector CPEC Projects psx companies Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) captive power plants HUBC Thar energy limited PSX notice PSX stocks PSX listed companies ThalNova Power Thar (Private) Limited

Comments

200 characters

HUBCO’s CPEC-linked Thar power projects reach completion

Buying momentum at bourse, KSE-100 gains nearly 2,100 points in early trade

Pakistan eyes 2026 launch for first Chinese submarine in $5 billion arms deal

Intra-day update: rupee gains further against US dollar

Oil extends gains after OPEC+ suspends output hikes in Q1

APTMA urges review of peak hours to match national grid demand patterns

Powerful 6.3 quake kills at least 10 in Afghanistan, scores injured

Section 25 of Sales Tax Act 1990: ATIR annuls commissioner’s audit selection

Terrorists’ deportation: Afghan Taliban’s claim rejected

Sales tax liabilities against income tax refunds: No prior notice required for adjustment or recovery: FTO

Read more stories