Zia Lanjar elected Member Sindh Bar Council

KARACHI: Sindh’s Minister for Law, Home, and Parliamentary Affairs, Advocate Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, has been elected as a Member of the Sindh Bar Council with a thumping majority.

He secured his victory from Nawabshah, winning this important legal seat with strong support from the legal fraternity. Advocate Lanjar has previously served as Vice President of the Sindh High Court Bar Association, where his legal services and dedication to the welfare of lawyers were highly appreciated. During the election, lawyers expressed full confidence in Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar’s leadership.

