Policeman killed, two injured in explosion at CTD police station in Peshawar

A policeman was killed and another injured after explosive material went off due to a short circuit inside the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police station in Peshawar on Sunday, Aaj News reported quoting officials.

According to police, the blast occurred in the maal khana (storeroom) where explosive materials seized in various cases were kept. Initial investigations suggested that the fire triggered by an electrical short circuit caused the explosion, partially collapsing a section of the building.

Rescue and fire brigade teams rushed to the scene soon after the incident, while four detainees present in the station were safely evacuated.

Eyewitnesses said flames erupted inside the station following the blast, and firefighters continued efforts to extinguish the blaze.

Police cordoned off the area and closed the adjoining road to traffic. A spokesperson said an investigation had been launched to determine the exact cause of the explosion.