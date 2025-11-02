BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
CTD foils major terror plot

Recorder Report Published 02 Nov, 2025 03:10am

LAHORE: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab has thwarted a major terror plot, recovering a cache of weapons and explosives from the possession of arrested terrorists, sources said on Friday.

According to officials, the terrorists had planned to target important buildings in different cities. Eighteen cases have been registered against the detained individuals, and further investigations are underway.

During the past month, the CTD, in collaboration with local police and security agencies, conducted 4,601 combing operations across the province. A total of 109,892 people were checked, 320 suspects were arrested, 314 FIRs registered, and 282 recoveries made.

A CTD spokesperson said the department remains steadfast in its mission to ensure a safe Punjab and will “leave no stone unturned” in bringing terrorists and anti-state elements to justice”.

CTD terrorists counterterrorism terror plot

