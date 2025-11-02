BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
BOP 34.77 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (3.79%)
CNERGY 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.83%)
CPHL 83.76 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.43%)
DCL 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.72%)
DGKC 221.68 Increased By ▲ 5.26 (2.43%)
FCCL 52.89 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (5.78%)
FFL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.2%)
GCIL 32.14 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (3.51%)
HUBC 217.24 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (1.28%)
KEL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.92%)
KOSM 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
LOTCHEM 26.56 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.55%)
MLCF 95.89 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (4.06%)
NBP 221.84 Increased By ▲ 9.77 (4.61%)
PAEL 53.08 Increased By ▲ 4.51 (9.29%)
PIAHCLA 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.12%)
PIBTL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.09%)
POWER 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.4%)
PPL 187.61 Increased By ▲ 4.69 (2.56%)
PREMA 38.84 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.76%)
PRL 34.28 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.42%)
PTC 37.19 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (7.02%)
SNGP 130.54 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (2.73%)
SSGC 35.62 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.86%)
TELE 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.59%)
TPLP 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.81%)
TREET 33.30 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (7.66%)
TRG 73.46 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.14%)
WTL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.84%)
BR100 16,996 Increased By 590.5 (3.6%)
BR30 54,190 Increased By 1769 (3.37%)
KSE100 161,632 Increased By 4898.9 (3.13%)
KSE30 49,377 Increased By 1624.9 (3.4%)
Nov 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-11-02

PM orders review of key road projects in Chitral

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 02 Nov, 2025 03:10am

ISLAMABAD: In response to widespread public anger over years of stalled and neglected infrastructure projects, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday ordered senior officials of the Ministry of Communications and the Prime Minister’s Inspection Commission to travel to Chitral on Monday (Nov 3) to assess the status of key road projects.

A notification isued by the Prime Minister’s Office stated that the team, comprising Minister for Communications Aleem Khan, the Secretary Communications Division, and the PMIC Chairman, has been tasked to evaluate the status of all major road projects in Upper and Lower Chitral and submit an immediate and comprehensive report to the Prime Minister upon return.

The move followed the prime minister’s visit to Chitral on 31 October, during which he faced repeated questions over the dilapidated condition of roads and the halted projects that were meant to improve connectivity in the valley. Sharif promised that all incomplete road projects would be completed by December next year.

Northern districts: PM announces development plans

Much of the public anger has been directed at the National Highway Authority (NHA), which residents accuse of gross negligence and deception.

Siraj Ali Khan, Advocate and senior leader of the Pakistan People’s Party from Upper Chitral, alleged that the NHA dug up the crucial Chitral-Booni road years ago, leaving it nearly impassable, and then abandoned the project without explanation.

“They only roll out the asphalt when a senior official from Islamabad is expected and the moment the entourage leaves, the work stops again,” he said.

Once a two-hour drive, he added, the journey from Chitral to Booni now takes nearly five hours, a result of the NHA’s “criminal apathy.”

He demanded the prime minister to “tighten the noose” around the NHA, accusing the authority of turning Chitral’s lifeline into a trail of dust and broken promises.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Shehbaz Sharif NHA road projects in Chitral Siraj Ali Khan

Comments

200 characters

PM orders review of key road projects in Chitral

Once a dispute reaches finality via judgment, it cannot be revisited: SC

USD51m DPs project’s progress fairly satisfactory: WB

Extension applications galore: FBR declares thousands of taxpayers as ‘inactive’

Pak fisherman working for Indian agencies arrested, says Tarar

Torkham border reopens only for repatriation of Afghan families

Trade partnership: Islamabad, Tehran agree to work together

CCP can probe anti-competitive conduct of telecom sector: IHC

PM praises FBR for record tax return filings

APEC leaders for shared trade benefits

Read more stories