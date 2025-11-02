Zardari in Gilgit

President Asif Ali Zardari’s visit to Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) where he pointed out that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has brought new opportunities for livelihood, trade and connectivity to G-B not only marks the 78th anniversary of the region’s freedom from the Dogra rule, it also brings under focus the state’s resolve to turn G-B into a model of development.

That is why President Zardari has stated that the opportunities that CPEC has created must reach every valley and every village, creating shared prosperity for all. “As we celebrate your independence day … let us renew our collective resolve to make G-B a model of development, justice equality. Your region offers the best to the rest of the country and the world at large,” said a beaming President.

The government, in my view, must walk the talk, given GB badly needs investment in areas like tourism, infrastructure, healthcare, and education to improve the quality of life for its residents and boost its economy. The government needs to devise mid- and long-term strategies for the region through forging a meaningful collaboration with Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN), which, on behalf of the Aga Khan, has been successfully playing a multifaceted role in the socio-economic transformation and development of G-B for several decades.

Emirali Abbas (Karachi)