Gold price per tola gains Rs5,300 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Friday in line with their gain in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs424,162 after a gain of Rs5,300 during the day.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs363,650 after it registered an increase of Rs4,544, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Thursday, gold price per tola reached Rs418,862 after a decline of Rs1,000 during the day

The international rate of gold also increased today. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $4,018 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase of $53 during the day.

Moreover, silver price increased by Rs158 per tola to reach Rs5,192.

Additionally, international gold prices fell on Friday, as the dollar firmed on uncertainty over further Federal Reserve rate cuts, although bullion was still on track for its third straight monthly gain.

Spot gold was down 0.5% at $4,004 per ounce, as of 0240 GMT. Bullion has gained 3.9% so far this month.

US gold futures for December delivery were steady at $4,016.70 per ounce.