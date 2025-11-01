BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
BOP 34.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.73%)
CNERGY 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.23%)
CPHL 83.90 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.6%)
DCL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.09%)
DGKC 222.00 Increased By ▲ 5.58 (2.58%)
FCCL 53.00 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (6%)
FFL 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.92%)
GCIL 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.25%)
HUBC 217.40 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (1.35%)
KEL 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
KOSM 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.66%)
LOTCHEM 26.81 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.52%)
MLCF 95.80 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (3.96%)
NBP 218.65 Increased By ▲ 6.58 (3.1%)
PAEL 52.75 Increased By ▲ 4.18 (8.61%)
PIAHCLA 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.41%)
PIBTL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.42%)
POWER 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.56%)
PPL 187.71 Increased By ▲ 4.79 (2.62%)
PREMA 38.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1%)
PRL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.33%)
PTC 37.11 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (6.79%)
SNGP 130.60 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (2.78%)
SSGC 35.54 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.63%)
TELE 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (5.4%)
TPLP 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
TREET 33.05 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (6.85%)
TRG 73.90 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.75%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.55%)
BR100 16,996 Increased By 590.5 (3.6%)
BR30 54,190 Increased By 1769 (3.37%)
KSE100 161,632 Increased By 4898.9 (3.13%)
KSE30 49,377 Increased By 1624.9 (3.4%)
Nov 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-11-01

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Deputy PM is everywhere

Anjum Ibrahim Published November 1, 2025 Updated November 1, 2025 06:40am

“I was totally aghast!”

“You have to narrow it down given today’s global and domestic…”

“OK, I was aghast at what Khawaja Asif admitted on a private channel.”

“Hey, admission is good – in a country where no one ever admits to anything…”

“Don’t be facetious. This is serious. The guy admitted on television that the Qataris and the Turks helped in the language of the deal between the Taliban and the Pakistan government team that he was leading.”

“Oh, that’s interesting given that neither the Qataris nor the Turks have English as a first language.”

“Neither do we.”

“No, but we speak more English in our daily lives than those two nationalities right!”

“OK I concede that, but you know that Qataris hosted the US, Pakistan and Taliban talks as well as dialogue between Israel and Hamas and…”

“Hmmm, but my question is why didn’t our government send someone who was competent in legal terms who would have known…”

“The Law Minister is totally focused on the twenty-seventh constitutional amendment so he had no time.”

“What about the Attorney General?”

“Assisting the Law Minister…”

“Don’t be facetious.”

“Besides, I am not sure whether we do have the expertise in the Law Ministry to draft a peace treaty. Have we ever drafted one, or…”

“No one in a country of over 250 plus million people?”

“We could send someone on a course, you know, subsidise the education and…”

“How about the Deputy Prime Minister? I mean, he is everywhere and…”

“Hmm, possible but you need to give him the status of a prime minister and…”

“That’s a bit challenging as he will be in a foreign country!”

“There is the option of virtual….”

“There you go! But look at the bright side: if our team did not have the expertise, then the Taliban delegation had less than us.”

“Yep, that’s our theory of relativity.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PARTLY FACETIOUS

Comments

200 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Deputy PM is everywhere

FD projects decline in public debt

TPB set to rationalise tariffs on non-cotton materials

FBR misses target by Rs272bn in July-Oct collections

Exploration licences: PD receives bids for 23 of 40 offshore blocks

Minerals & mining sector: US, Pakistan discuss avenues of cooperation

Weekly SPI rises 0.12pc

Northern districts: PM announces development plans

ETPB-managed properties: SC CB suspends PHC’s tax levy verdict

FIA withdraws corruption charges: Tax expert gets a clean chit from court

3Q2025: Listed banks post combined profit of Rs170bn

Read more stories