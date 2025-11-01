PARTLY FACETIOUS: Deputy PM is everywhere

“I was totally aghast!”

“You have to narrow it down given today’s global and domestic…”

“OK, I was aghast at what Khawaja Asif admitted on a private channel.”

“Hey, admission is good – in a country where no one ever admits to anything…”

“Don’t be facetious. This is serious. The guy admitted on television that the Qataris and the Turks helped in the language of the deal between the Taliban and the Pakistan government team that he was leading.”

“Oh, that’s interesting given that neither the Qataris nor the Turks have English as a first language.”

“Neither do we.”

“No, but we speak more English in our daily lives than those two nationalities right!”

“OK I concede that, but you know that Qataris hosted the US, Pakistan and Taliban talks as well as dialogue between Israel and Hamas and…”

“Hmmm, but my question is why didn’t our government send someone who was competent in legal terms who would have known…”

“The Law Minister is totally focused on the twenty-seventh constitutional amendment so he had no time.”

“What about the Attorney General?”

“Assisting the Law Minister…”

“Don’t be facetious.”

“Besides, I am not sure whether we do have the expertise in the Law Ministry to draft a peace treaty. Have we ever drafted one, or…”

“No one in a country of over 250 plus million people?”

“We could send someone on a course, you know, subsidise the education and…”

“How about the Deputy Prime Minister? I mean, he is everywhere and…”

“Hmm, possible but you need to give him the status of a prime minister and…”

“That’s a bit challenging as he will be in a foreign country!”

“There is the option of virtual….”

“There you go! But look at the bright side: if our team did not have the expertise, then the Taliban delegation had less than us.”

“Yep, that’s our theory of relativity.”

