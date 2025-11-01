Markets Print 2025-11-01
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (October 31, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 161,631.73
High: 162,194.31
Low: 158,195.55
Net Change: 4,898.86
Volume (000): 408,941
Value (000): 31,136,270
Makt Cap (000) 4,772,139,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 24,671.40
NET CH (+) 419.84
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,741.53
NET CH (+) 380.01
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 50,278.68
NET CH (+) 2520.20
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 27,461.78
NET CH (+) 275.94
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,733.21
NET CH (+) 219.60
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,889.64
NET CH (+) 157.74
------------------------------------
As on: 31- October -2025
====================================
