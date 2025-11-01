KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (October 31, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 161,631.73 High: 162,194.31 Low: 158,195.55 Net Change: 4,898.86 Volume (000): 408,941 Value (000): 31,136,270 Makt Cap (000) 4,772,139,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 24,671.40 NET CH (+) 419.84 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,741.53 NET CH (+) 380.01 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 50,278.68 NET CH (+) 2520.20 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 27,461.78 NET CH (+) 275.94 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,733.21 NET CH (+) 219.60 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,889.64 NET CH (+) 157.74 ------------------------------------ As on: 31- October -2025 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025