Markets Print 2025-11-01

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (October 31, 2025). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 01 Nov, 2025 06:03am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (October 31, 2025).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                161,631.73
High:                     162,194.31
Low:                      158,195.55
Net Change:                 4,898.86
Volume (000):                408,941
Value (000):              31,136,270
Makt Cap (000)         4,772,139,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 24,671.40
NET CH                    (+) 419.84
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 12,741.53
NET CH                    (+) 380.01
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 50,278.68
NET CH                   (+) 2520.20
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 27,461.78
NET CH                    (+) 275.94
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 13,733.21
NET CH                    (+) 219.60
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,889.64
NET CH                    (+) 157.74
------------------------------------
As on:             31- October -2025
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

