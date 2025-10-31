BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
Technology

Sindh’s ‘first startup accelerator’ to be rolled out

BR Web Desk Published 31 Oct, 2025 09:45pm

The IBA’s Centre for Entrepreneurial Development (IBA-CED) and Sapphire Consulting Services have partnered to launch Sindh’s “first government-supported startup accelerator”, according to a statement on Friday.

As per the details, the initiative brings together the public sector, private industry, and academia “in a first-of-its-kind alliance dedicated to nurturing high-potential startups and accelerating innovation in Sindh”.

IT ministry launches cloud programme, startup fund to boost knowledge-based digital economy

The project aims to scale growth-ready startups by providing structured business support, strategic mentorship, and pathways to investment, “positioning Sindh not just to nurture individual startups, but to build a sustainable innovation ecosystem that contributes to long-term economic growth and competitiveness”.

“The accelerator will support entrepreneurs registered in Sindh through an eight-month programme that provides business advisory, mentorship from industry experts, and access to investors.

“Startups selected for the programme will work toward refining their business models, building market traction, and preparing for fundraising, culminating in a Demo Day at IBA Karachi,” the statement read.

“The award marks one of the first instances of a Sindh government fund backing a structured academic–industry accelerator.”

In the signing ceremony, representatives from the Government of Sindh, including Syed Qassim Naveed Qamar, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Investment and PPP Projects, and Raja Khurrum Shahzad Umar, Secretary, Investment Department were present.

Startups startups in Pakistan IBA Karachi Pakistan’s startup Pakistan Startup Fund startups businesses BA’s Centre for Entrepreneurial Development Sapphire Consulting Services

