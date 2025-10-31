IT ministry launches cloud programme, startup fund to boost knowledge-based digital economy

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT), through its flagship organisation Ignite – National Technology Fund, on Friday launched two landmark initiatives — the Prime Minister’s Cloud Enablement Program for Startups and the Pakistan Startup Fund (PSF).

The event marks a significant milestone in the government of Pakistan’s efforts to strengthen the national innovation ecosystem and promote a knowledge-based digital economy.

The ceremony was attended by Federal Minister for IT & Telecom Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ignite Rafique Ahmed Burriro along with founders, co-founders, CEOs, presidents, partners, vice presidents, directors, and general managers from leading private companies and startups, officials from MoITT and other dignitaries.

Speaking at the occasion, Shaza highlighted the government’s strong commitment to the Prime Minister’s Digital Nation Vision, emphasising that the initiatives would accelerate innovation, empower entrepreneurs, and position Pakistan as a key player in the global technology landscape.

“The launch of the Prime Minister’s Cloud Enablement Program, Pakistan Startup Fund, and BridgeStart Pakistan reflects our vision to empower startups, attract global investments, and position Pakistan as a competitive force in the global digital economy,” said Shaza.

She said that the government was taking concrete measures to provide an enabling environment for youth to pursue innovation and research.

She said the PSF had been established to further facilitate young entrepreneurs, with the aim of commercialising their innovative ideas into viable solutions for global challenges.

Highlighting the country’s progress in the information technology sector, the IT minister said Pakistan’s IT industry was demonstrating remarkable growth, adding that the national leadership was fully committed to supporting its continued expansion and development.

Addressing on the occasion, Rafique said, “Ignite, under the Ministry of IT & Telecom, is to execute these transformative initiatives. The Cloud Enablement Program, PSF, and BridgeStart collectively provide our startups with the essential pillars for success: infrastructure, funding, and international exposure in creating an ecosystem for sustainable innovation.”

The Prime Minister’s Cloud Enablement Program for Startups aimed to provide access to world-class cloud infrastructure through leading global providers such as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and Huawei Cloud.

The programme offers reimbursement-based cloud credits to eligible startups, enabling them to scale efficiently, innovate faster, and adopt emerging technologies such as AI, FinTech, HealthTech, and e-Commerce. The PSF is designed to bridge early-stage funding gaps by offering equity-free grants of up to 30% of an investment round, helping de-risk private investment and encouraging venture capital inflows into Pakistan’s startup ecosystem.

BridgeStart Pakistan connects startups with global accelerators and investors, supporting their participation in international programs and providing exposure to global markets.

During the ceremony, graduating startups under BridgeStart Pakistan were presented cheques and certificates in recognition of their outstanding performance in international acceleration and incubation programs.

The startups included Motovest, Paymo, Chaajao Tech, InLights Solutions, Sahl, Thingsty, Kashmeta, Edversity, Creative 3D, and Wiser Machines, all of whom have represented Pakistan internationally and established valuable investor connections.

The launch of these initiatives underscores the Ministry’s commitment to strengthening Pakistan’s startup ecosystem through policy, funding, and infrastructure enablement.

Together, the Prime Minister’s Cloud Enablement Program, PSF, and BridgeStart Pakistan form a unified national framework to bridge dreams and build a digital nation.