Power Division launches smart meter rollout across Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 31 Oct, 2025 03:05pm

The Ministry of Energy (Power Division) has initiated a large-scale rollout of smart meters across electricity distribution companies (DISCOs) as part of its 2025–26 “Year of Customer Service Improvement” initiative, aimed at enhancing customer service, operational efficiency, and transparency within Pakistan’s power sector.

A spokesperson of the Power Division stated that metering plays a vital role as the key interface between the customer and the service provider. In line with the Ministry’s declaration of 2025–26 as the “Year of Customer Service Improvement”, DISCOs have embarked on a comprehensive digitalisation drive to modernise their infrastructure.

“This initiative aims to ensure real-time data availability, transparency, and enhanced customer experience, “ read a statement.

Revised buyback rates for net metering: PM directs PD to verify new tariff in sync with Nepra

The division said that the pricing of smart meters was a major impediment to this transformation. Out of nearly 38 million electricity consumers nationwide, around 80% are single-phase users. Until recently, the cost of a single-phase smart meter was around Rs20,000 — significantly higher than international benchmarks.

“Through strategic interventions, open and transparent procurement, and continuous monitoring, the price has now been reduced to approximately Rs15,000,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson highlighted that this intervention alone will result in an estimated annual national saving of around Rs25 billion, considering 5 million meters replaced per annum.

The reduced meter cost will also ease the financial burden on consumers applying for smart meters, making advanced technology more affordable and accessible. It is further anticipated that, through upcoming international competitive bidding processes, the prices will decline even further.

This intervention will also ensure significant improvement in the meter reading process, as human involvement will be minimal. Automated and remote readings will not only enhance accuracy but also build consumer trust in the billing system. The elimination of manual readings will address long-standing concerns about faulty or disputed readings, fostering a more transparent and reliable relationship between consumers and their respective DISCOs.

Once deployed, smart meters will enable consumers to monitor their electricity usage in real time through mobile applications equipped with modern features. This will empower consumers to better control their energy consumption and manage their electricity costs.

According to the statement, real-time monitoring of electricity usage, greater control over energy consumption and billing, accurate, tamper-proof meter readings, and future enablement of prepaid metering services are among the benefits of smart meters.

“This initiative marks a significant milestone in the Power Division’s continued efforts to digitalise Pakistan’s power sector and provide efficient, transparent, and customer-centric electricity services,” the statement concluded.

Patriot Oct 31, 2025 03:46pm
Let's get started. Need to do a lot of work. Consumers should start saving for the new burden.
