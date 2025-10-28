BML 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.05%)
BOP 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.35%)
CNERGY 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
CPHL 88.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.83%)
DCL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (5.59%)
DGKC 237.00 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (1.16%)
FCCL 54.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-2.77%)
FFL 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.03%)
GCIL 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
HUBC 214.00 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.38%)
KEL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.45%)
KOSM 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
MLCF 98.23 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.75%)
NBP 207.50 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (1.22%)
PAEL 53.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.36%)
PIAHCLA 25.57 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.28%)
PIBTL 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
POWER 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.29%)
PPL 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.97 (-1.52%)
PREMA 39.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.58%)
PRL 35.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 37.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.11%)
SNGP 135.20 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.47%)
SSGC 39.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.93%)
TELE 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.83%)
TPLP 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
TREET 33.94 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (5.04%)
TRG 72.39 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.34%)
WTL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
BR100 17,019 Decreased By -117.5 (-0.69%)
BR30 54,171 Decreased By -394.8 (-0.72%)
KSE100 162,164 Decreased By -1140.3 (-0.7%)
KSE30 49,419 Decreased By -423.9 (-0.85%)
Oct 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-28

Revised buyback rates for net metering: PM directs PD to verify new tariff in sync with Nepra

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 28 Oct, 2025 05:39am

ISLAMABAD: After months of delay in the approval of a summary submitted by the Power Division on revised buyback rates for net metering across the country, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the PD to immediately verify the proposed new tariff in coordination with the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra), sources in Nepra told Business Recorder.

According to sources in Nepra, the directive was issued by the Prime Minister during a meeting held on October 22, 2025, at the Prime Minister’s Office, attended by relevant stakeholders.

“Power Division, in coordination with NEPRA, shall review and verify the tariff of buyback rates and the impact on other consumers before finalizing proposals or options for introducing net metering reforms,” said an official familiar with the development.

Net metering consumers: Contract term limited to 5 years

The Power Division has proposed reducing the net metering buyback rate from the current Rs 22 per unit to around Rs 11.30 per unit, arguing that the existing rate imposes an additional financial burden on other electricity consumers.

The Prime Minister also instructed the division to review all existing contracts signed under the Net Metering Rules 2015 to determine whether buyback rates can legally be altered without breaching existing contractual obligations.

“The Power Division shall conduct a thorough review of existing contracts executed with consumers under the Net Metering Rules 2015, especially from a legal perspective,” the source said, adding that the exercise aims to ensure any rate changes comply with the current framework.

In addition, the Prime Minister directed the Power Division to draft new standard contracts aligned with a proposed Net Billing framework for future customers.

The Minister for Information and Broadcasting has been tasked with developing a “strong and cohesive narrative” to effectively communicate the government’s decision on the new framework. This communication strategy will be presented during the next high-level meeting, the date for which has yet to be finalized.

Under the current net metering regime, consumers generating their own electricity and feeding surplus power into the grid avoid paying fixed charges. Officials say this, combined with rising capacity payments (CPP), declining energy sales, and reduced recovery of fixed costs, has contributed to tariff increases for grid-connected consumers.

Earlier this year, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) had approved a Rs 10 per unit buyback rate, but the proposal was shelved after some Cabinet members opposed it. The Prime Minister later directed the Power Division to hold fresh consultations with stakeholders.

The division subsequently conducted a session at the Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB) and sent a revised summary to the Prime Minister’s Office, but the matter remained pending for several months.

According to internal assessments, the expansion of net metering capacity has resulted in an estimated sales reduction of 3.2 billion kWh in FY2024, translating into an additional burden of Rs 101 billion on other consumers and an average tariff increase of Rs 0.9 per kWh.

Projections show the impact will intensify over time, with expected sales reductions of 18.8 billion kWh by FY2034, leading to an added burden of around Rs 545 billion and an average tariff hike of Rs 3.6 per kWh for grid customers.

The Indicative Generation Capacity Expansion Plan (IGCEP) 2025 also factors in over 8,000 MW of net metering capacity by FY2034, categorized as a “forced addition” — potentially undermining the principle of least-cost power expansion, officials warned.

At a recent meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Power, Secretary Power Dr. Fakhr e Alam Irfan cautioned that high daytime generation from rooftop solar installations has at times placed the national grid under operational stress.

“On some occasions, the system operator is compelled to restore supply of high-loss feeders to protect the system,” he said, underscoring the need for a balanced approach to distributed generation and system stability.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

nepra power sector Power Division power tariffs IGCEP PM Shehbaz Sharif net metering solar energy sector net metering reforms

Comments

200 characters

Revised buyback rates for net metering: PM directs PD to verify new tariff in sync with Nepra

PM forms traders-led panels

Key oversight role shifted to FD from AGP

IMF may approve USD1.2bn tranche by Dec

Ethanol exports, Basmati GI registration: Pakistan raises concerns with EU on duty relief retreat

PD in ‘head-on clash’ with KE over MYT row

PM, MbS agree to deepen trade and investment ties

FTO blames FBR, its wing PRAL for maladministration

Non-export levies: Textile industry seeks DLTL-style rebate system

No cement bag sans tax stamp to be cleared from Nov 1: FBR

Read more stories