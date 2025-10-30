BML 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
Gold price per tola drops Rs1,000 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 30 Oct, 2025 12:25pm
Gold prices in Pakistan decreased on Thursday in line with their loss in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs418,862 after a decline of Rs1,000 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs359,106 after it lost Rs857.

On Wednesday, gold price per tola reached Rs419,862 after an increase of Rs3,500 during the day.

Meanwhile, the international rate of gold saw a decrease today. The rate was at $3,965 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a loss of $10, as per APGJSA.

Moreover, silver price per tola remained stable at Rs5,034.

Meanwhile, international gold prices rose on Thursday, supported by a pullback in the dollar and an interest rate cut from the US Federal Reserve, although signs of progress in US-China trade talks kept gains in check.

Spot gold was up 0.6% at $3,953.04 per ounce, as of 0529 GMT.

US gold futures for December delivery slipped 0.9% to $3,964.50 per ounce.

