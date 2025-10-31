BML 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.7%)
BOP 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.58 (-9.65%)
CNERGY 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
CPHL 82.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.14%)
DCL 12.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-7.96%)
DGKC 216.42 Decreased By ▼ -8.63 (-3.83%)
FCCL 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.16%)
FFL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
GCIL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.27%)
HUBC 214.50 Increased By ▲ 7.80 (3.77%)
KEL 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
KOSM 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.15%)
LOTCHEM 25.65 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.57%)
MLCF 92.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.15%)
NBP 212.07 Increased By ▲ 5.87 (2.85%)
PAEL 48.57 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.31%)
PIAHCLA 24.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
POWER 17.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.9%)
PPL 182.92 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-1.69%)
PREMA 38.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.29%)
PRL 33.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
PTC 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.77%)
SNGP 127.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.06%)
SSGC 34.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-6.6%)
TELE 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TPLP 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
TREET 30.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.58%)
TRG 72.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.81%)
WTL 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.22%)
BR100 16,405 Decreased By -187.6 (-1.13%)
BR30 52,421 Decreased By -64.3 (-0.12%)
KSE100 156,733 Decreased By -1732.2 (-1.09%)
KSE30 47,752 Decreased By -582.5 (-1.21%)
Oct 31, 2025
Markets Print 2025-10-31

PSX: selling pressure intensifies

Recorder Report Published 31 Oct, 2025 06:02am

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) extended its losing streak on Thursday as heavy selling pressure gripped the market, dragging the benchmark KSE-100 Index down.

The benchmark KSE 100 index dived 1,732.19 points, or 1.09 percent, to close at 156,732.87 points, compared with 158,465.06 points in the previous session. The index fluctuated between an intraday high of 159,507.42 points and a low of 156,327.61 points, closing near the session’s lower end.

On Thursday, BRIndex100 closed at 16,405.38, showing a decline of 187.63 points, or 1.13 percent, compared with the previous close. The total volume stood at 688.16 million shares. Meanwhile, BRIndex30 closed at 52,421.29, down by 64.30 points, or 0.12 percent, with a total volume of 445.90 million shares.

According to the market review by Topline Securities, persistent profit-taking in key sectors, coupled with rollover-related selling, kept sentiment subdued as investors opted to stay cautious. Blue-chip counters including ENGRO, BOP, SYS, UBL, and MCB were the key underperformers, collectively eroding 1,162 points from the index.

Market capitalization declined sharply by Rs193.29 billion, closing at Rs18.09 trillion, compared to Rs18.28 trillion a day earlier. Total ready market volume dropped to 848.30 million shares, from 951.84 million shares on Wednesday, while the ready market traded value stood at Rs37.61 billion, compared with Rs41.31 billion in the previous session.

Trading activity was led by Bank of Punjab (BOP), which recorded 84.18 million shares and closed lower at Rs33.50. WorldCall Telecom Ltd. followed with 50.19 million shares, closing at Rs1.76. K-Electric Ltd. saw 47.80 million shares changing hands, closing at Rs5.42.

Among the major gainers, Supernet Technologies Ltd advanced by Rs118.17, closing at Rs1,602.56, while S.S. Oil Mills Ltd. gained Rs42.13, ending at Rs463.41. On the losing side, PIA Holding Company Ltd. (B) fell by Rs333.33, closing at Rs23,966.67, while Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd. dropped Rs297.14, finishing at Rs28,633.75.

The sectoral indices showed a mixed performance during the session. The BR Automobile Assembler Index closed at 24,251.56, recording a net positive change of 76.7 points, or 0.32 percent, with a total turnover of 2.54 million shares. The BR Cement Index closed at 12,361.52, down 28.19 points, or 0.23 percent, with a total turnover of 39.60 million shares.

The BR Commercial Banks Index settled at 47,758.48, showing a decline of 580.08 points, or 1.20 percent, on 126.60 million shares. The BR Power Generation and Distribution Index recorded a strong performance, closing at 27,185.84, up 731.26 points, or 2.76 percent, with a total turnover of 71.16 million shares.

The BR Oil and Gas Index declined to 13,513.61, down 174.29 points, or 1.27 percent, on 65.75 million shares, while the BR Technology and Communication Index finished at 3,731.90, lower by 76.19 points, or 2 percent, with a total volume of 115.19 million shares.

