PARTLY FACETIOUS: Forked tongue is defined as saying one thing and meaning the opposite

Anjum Ibrahim Published October 31, 2025 Updated October 31, 2025 06:27am

“So who was not speaking with a forked tongue?”

“IF you are referring to the unseating of the Azad Jammu Kashmir government then let me assure you that Zardari sahib does not speak with a forked tongue, additionally his days of referring to iron channas (chick peas) are also long gone.”

“Why refer to chick peas? I mean, aren’t bullets made of iron and…”

“It’s an Urdu proverb and shows that we, as Urdu speakers, started off with downplaying the use of bullets and replacing them with chick peas…”

“Don’t be facetious anyway, forked tongue is defined as saying one thing and meaning the opposite.”

“Right and need I point out that the older generation may have spoken with a forked tongue, but the new generation like Maryam Nawaz says as she sees it and frankly I appreciate that.”

“Much to periodic chagrin of her elders. Anyway, to correct the record, the older generation didn’t speak with a forked tongue either - remember Nawaz Sharif was dismissed from the office of the prime minister every single time! Many argue that his inability to speak with a forked tongue was the reason behind his dismissals.”

“There is truth in that, and The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless doesn’t even know the meaning of speaking with a forked tongue.”

“Well, all three leaders paid a heavy price – two past tense, one present tense…”

“Indeed but when I mentioned forked tongue I was thinking of your reference to the common sense behind giving the portfolio of Interior Minister and Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to one person, because of the need to block all roads to and from the hotel where they are housed to the venue.”

“Yes, and I stand by it.”

“OK, but my question is given that the electronic media was showing the Interior Minister/Chairman of PCB trying to embrace the Afghan Minister in, was it Tehran, and who looked extremely comfortable by the way and insisting that the way forward is through dialogue while the Defence Minister was in Turkey threatening the Taliban because the peace talks collapsed and…”

“Threatening with iron chickpeas or bullets or…”

“Don’t be facetious anyway let’s put it this way, had the roles been reversed, Khawaja Asif would be out of a job.”

“Oh, I see, so perhaps a dressing down…”

“Our Interior Minister/Chairman PCB always dresses down, he wears jeans to…”

“Are you purposely trying not to understand what I meant or…”

“Yes, abandon all ye who enter this hallowed…”

“Got it.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

