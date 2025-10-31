BML 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.7%)
BOP 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.58 (-9.65%)
CNERGY 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
CPHL 82.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.14%)
DCL 12.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-7.96%)
DGKC 216.42 Decreased By ▼ -8.63 (-3.83%)
FCCL 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.16%)
FFL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
GCIL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.27%)
HUBC 214.50 Increased By ▲ 7.80 (3.77%)
KEL 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
KOSM 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.15%)
LOTCHEM 25.65 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.57%)
MLCF 92.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.15%)
NBP 212.07 Increased By ▲ 5.87 (2.85%)
PAEL 48.57 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.31%)
PIAHCLA 24.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
POWER 17.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.9%)
PPL 182.92 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-1.69%)
PREMA 38.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.29%)
PRL 33.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
PTC 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.77%)
SNGP 127.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.06%)
SSGC 34.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-6.6%)
TELE 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TPLP 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
TREET 30.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.58%)
TRG 72.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.81%)
WTL 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.22%)
BR100 16,405 Decreased By -187.6 (-1.13%)
BR30 52,421 Decreased By -64.3 (-0.12%)
KSE100 156,733 Decreased By -1732.2 (-1.09%)
KSE30 47,752 Decreased By -582.5 (-1.21%)
Oct 31, 2025
Markets Print 2025-10-31

Japan’s Nikkei extends record climb

Reuters Published 31 Oct, 2025 06:22am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average climbed to a record high on Thursday after the Bank of Japan refrained from raising interest rates, in a volatile session that saw the benchmark index flip between gains and losses more than 20 times.

The yen weakened and Japanese government bonds rose following the central bank’s announcement, despite traders and economists widely expecting no change to policy this time.

At a news conference immediately after the stock market had closed trading for the day, BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said he had no preset ideas about the timing of the next rate hike. The central bank meets in December, and again in January.

The yen weakened as much as 0.5 percent to an eight-month low of 153.52 per US dollar and as much as 0.7 percent to an all-time low of 178.39 per euro, accelerating declines as Ueda spoke.

The Nikkei climbed as much as 0.6 percent to reach 51,620.79 for the first time, before succumbing to some profit taking. It ended the day up only 0.04 percent, but enough to set a new record closing level of 51,325.61.

The broader Topix gained 0.7 percent to 3,300.79.

