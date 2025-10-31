KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (October 30, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 156,732.87 High: 159,507.42 Low: 156,327.61 Net Change: 1,732.19 Volume (000): 378,017 Value (000): 28,514,801 Makt Cap (000) 4,631,127,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 24,251.56 NET CH (+) 76.70 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,361.52 NET CH (-) 28.19 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 47,758.48 NET CH (-) 580.08 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 27,185.84 NET CH (+) 731.26 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,513.61 NET CH (-) 174.29 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,731.90 NET CH (-) 76.19 ------------------------------------ As on: 30-October-2025 ====================================

