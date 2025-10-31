Markets Print 2025-10-31
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (October 30, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 156,732.87
High: 159,507.42
Low: 156,327.61
Net Change: 1,732.19
Volume (000): 378,017
Value (000): 28,514,801
Makt Cap (000) 4,631,127,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 24,251.56
NET CH (+) 76.70
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,361.52
NET CH (-) 28.19
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 47,758.48
NET CH (-) 580.08
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 27,185.84
NET CH (+) 731.26
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,513.61
NET CH (-) 174.29
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,731.90
NET CH (-) 76.19
------------------------------------
As on: 30-October-2025
====================================
