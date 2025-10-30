SBP-held foreign exchange reserves rise by $16 million to $14.47bn

The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $16 million on a weekly basis, reaching $14.47 billion as of October 24, 2025, the central bank said on Thursday.

According to the data released by the SBP, the country’s total liquid foreign reserves stood at $19.69 billion.

Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were recorded at $5.22 billion.

“During the week ended on 24-Oct-2025, SBP’s FX reserves increased by US$ 16 million to US$ 14,471.6 million,” the central bank said in a statement.

Last week, the SBP’s reserves had risen by $14 million.