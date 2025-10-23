BML 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.09%)
Pakistan

SBP reserves inch up $14 million to $14.45bn

Published October 23, 2025 Updated October 23, 2025 07:51pm

The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $14 million on a weekly basis, reaching $14.45 billion as of October 17, 2025, data released on Thursday showed.

According to the central bank, total liquid foreign reserves stood at $19.85 billion, while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were recorded at $5.40 billion.

“During the week ended on 17-Oct-2025, SBP’s FX reserves increased by US$ 14 million to US$ 14,455.2 million,” the central bank said in a statement.

Last week, the SBP’s reserves had risen by $21 million.

