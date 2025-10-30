Pakistan, Bangladesh vow to enhance economic, diplomatic ties

ISLAMABAD: Anisuzzaman Chowdhury, Special Assistant (State Minister, Ministry of Finance) to the Honorable Chief Adviser of Government of Bangladesh, paid a courtesy call on the Minister of State for Finance and Railways, Bilal Azhar Kayani, at the Ministry of Finance.

The two ministers engaged in highly productive discussions focused on the mutual goal of strengthening bilateral ties, exploring new avenues for economic cooperation, and forging partnerships for future development between the two nations.

Key areas of cooperation highlighted included increasing bilateral trade, cooperation in the energy and broader economic sectors, and improving transportation links, notably through the resumption of direct flights to enhance people-to-people connectivity. The constructive discussions successfully reaffirmed the unwavering commitment of both nations to fostering closer economic and diplomatic relations for the mutual benefit of their populations.

The Bangladesh Special Assistant was accompanied by Md. Iqbal Hussain Khan, High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Pakistan; Md. Tayub Ali, Counsellor (Press); and Israt Jahan, Counsellor (Political) & Head of Chancery. Representing the Pakistani side was Dr Hasan Muhammd Mohsin, Economic Advisor, Ministry of Finance, Pakistan.

