KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (October 28, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 160,101.03 High: 163,380.67 Low: 159,805.35 Net Change: 2,062.78 Volume (000): 374,972 Value (000): 23,691,992 Makt Cap (000) 4,738,489,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 24,471.25 NET CH (-) 223.98 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,655.60 NET CH (-) 10.84 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 48,665.19 NET CH (-) 551.36 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 26,556.41 NET CH (-) 753.72 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,802.23 NET CH (-) 205.38 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,836.04 NET CH (-) 61.56 ------------------------------------ As on: 28-October-2025 ====================================

