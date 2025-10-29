Markets Print 2025-10-29
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (October 28, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 160,101.03
High: 163,380.67
Low: 159,805.35
Net Change: 2,062.78
Volume (000): 374,972
Value (000): 23,691,992
Makt Cap (000) 4,738,489,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 24,471.25
NET CH (-) 223.98
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,655.60
NET CH (-) 10.84
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 48,665.19
NET CH (-) 551.36
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 26,556.41
NET CH (-) 753.72
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,802.23
NET CH (-) 205.38
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,836.04
NET CH (-) 61.56
------------------------------------
As on: 28-October-2025
====================================
