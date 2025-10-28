PSO profit surges over 500% in 1QFY26 despite lower revenue

Despite lower revenue, Pakistan State Oil (PSO), the largest oil marketing company (OMC) in the country, posted a profit-after-tax (PAT) of Rs11.2 billion in the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26, a massive increase of over 502% against the PAT recorded in the same period last year, according to its consolidated statement shared in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

The company had recorded a PAT of Rs1.85 billion in 1QFY25.

PSO earnings per share (EPS) rose to Rs22.43 during the period ending September 30, 2025, far higher than Rs6.07 in SPLY.

During the period, the company posted a revenue of Rs771.9 billion, down by nearly 7%, as compared to Rs827.2 billion in the same period last year. However, the OMC’s cost of products sold reduced by 8%, clocking in at Rs738.2 billion during the period.

Consequently, its gross profit stood at Rs33.73 billion in 1QFY26 against Rs24.83 billion in 1QFY25.

Meanwhile, PSO’s other income remained largely unchanged, clocking in at Rs4.96 billion in 1QFY26.

The company’s operating expenses stood at Rs8.65 billion, lower than Rs9.43 billion recorded in 1QFY25. The OMC also saw its finance cost reduced considerably by over 38%, clocking in at Rs6.94 billion.

The profit from operations stood at Rs23.04 billion in 1QFY26, from Rs9.39 billion from the same period last year, a whopping increase of over 145%.

The company’s profit before tax was recorded at Rs20.43 billion in 1QFY26, up 285% as compared to Rs5.3 billion in the same period the previous year.

During the period, PSO paid taxes to the tune of Rs9.26 billion.

PSO is Pakistan’s largest OMC as it commands the highest market share in the sector. The company plays a pivotal role in the marketing and distribution of various petroleum products, including motor gasoline (Mogas), high-speed diesel (HSD), furnace oil (FO), jet fuel (JP-1), kerosene, compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petrochemicals, and lubricants.

Additionally, PSO imports key products such as Mogas, HSD, JP-1, and furnace oil to meet market demand, supported by the most extensive distribution network in the country.