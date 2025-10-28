BML 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
BOP 38.20 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.58%)
CNERGY 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
CPHL 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-2.75%)
DCL 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.74%)
DGKC 234.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.17%)
FCCL 53.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.49%)
FFL 19.09 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.74%)
GCIL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.8%)
HUBC 211.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-0.71%)
KEL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.96%)
KOSM 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.86%)
LOTCHEM 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-6.26%)
MLCF 96.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.07%)
NBP 205.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.09%)
PAEL 52.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.4%)
PIAHCLA 25.87 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.37%)
PIBTL 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
POWER 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.29%)
PPL 189.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-1.01%)
PREMA 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
PRL 35.82 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.9%)
PTC 36.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.92%)
SNGP 130.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.52%)
SSGC 38.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.7%)
TPLP 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.69%)
TREET 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.2%)
TRG 72.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.98%)
WTL 1.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.59%)
BR100 16,699 Decreased By -320.3 (-1.88%)
BR30 52,845 Decreased By -1325.8 (-2.45%)
KSE100 159,911 Decreased By -2252.4 (-1.39%)
KSE30 48,788 Decreased By -630.2 (-1.28%)
Oct 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance PSO (Pakistan State Oil Company Limited) 455.26 Increased By ▲ 1.2%

PSO profit surges over 500% in 1QFY26 despite lower revenue

BR Web Desk Published 28 Oct, 2025 02:42pm

Despite lower revenue, Pakistan State Oil (PSO), the largest oil marketing company (OMC) in the country, posted a profit-after-tax (PAT) of Rs11.2 billion in the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26, a massive increase of over 502% against the PAT recorded in the same period last year, according to its consolidated statement shared in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

The company had recorded a PAT of Rs1.85 billion in 1QFY25.

PSO earnings per share (EPS) rose to Rs22.43 during the period ending September 30, 2025, far higher than Rs6.07 in SPLY.

During the period, the company posted a revenue of Rs771.9 billion, down by nearly 7%, as compared to Rs827.2 billion in the same period last year. However, the OMC’s cost of products sold reduced by 8%, clocking in at Rs738.2 billion during the period.

Consequently, its gross profit stood at Rs33.73 billion in 1QFY26 against Rs24.83 billion in 1QFY25.

PSO profit declines 42% to Rs10.67bn in 9 months of FY25

Meanwhile, PSO’s other income remained largely unchanged, clocking in at Rs4.96 billion in 1QFY26.

The company’s operating expenses stood at Rs8.65 billion, lower than Rs9.43 billion recorded in 1QFY25. The OMC also saw its finance cost reduced considerably by over 38%, clocking in at Rs6.94 billion.

The profit from operations stood at Rs23.04 billion in 1QFY26, from Rs9.39 billion from the same period last year, a whopping increase of over 145%.

The company’s profit before tax was recorded at Rs20.43 billion in 1QFY26, up 285% as compared to Rs5.3 billion in the same period the previous year.

During the period, PSO paid taxes to the tune of Rs9.26 billion.

PSO is Pakistan’s largest OMC as it commands the highest market share in the sector. The company plays a pivotal role in the marketing and distribution of various petroleum products, including motor gasoline (Mogas), high-speed diesel (HSD), furnace oil (FO), jet fuel (JP-1), kerosene, compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petrochemicals, and lubricants.

Additionally, PSO imports key products such as Mogas, HSD, JP-1, and furnace oil to meet market demand, supported by the most extensive distribution network in the country.

PSX PSO psx companies profit after tax Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) PSX notice PSX stocks PSX notices PSX listed companies PSO PAT PSO financial results

Comments

200 characters

PSO profit surges over 500% in 1QFY26 despite lower revenue

PSX sees choppy trading, KSE-100 sheds over 2,000 points amid profit-taking

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to launch new Economic Cooperation Framework

Rupee slips back below 281 against US dollar

No resolution as Afghanistan, Pakistan end peace talks in Istanbul, sources say

Gold price per tola falls Rs14,000 in Pakistan

Pakistan’s leading conglomerate warns of rising competition from Chinese auto brands

Lucky Cement’s earnings jump 19% in 1QFY26

Trump praises Japan’s ‘great’ female leader in talks on trade, critical minerals

Indus Motor profit after tax jumps 32% in 1QFY26

Read more stories