PSO profit declines 42% to Rs10.67bn in 9 months of FY25

The Pakistan State Oil (PSO) posted a profit-after-tax (PAT) of Rs10.67 billion in the first nine months of the financial year 2024-25, down by 42% against the PAT recorded in the same period last year, according to its consolidated statement shared in a notice to the the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

The company had recorded a PAT of Rs18.51 billion in 9MFY24.

Its gross profit stood at Rs73.69 billion in 9MFY25, against Rs92.55 billion in 9MFY24.

However, other income increased to Rs17.11 billion, from Rs16.74 billion in the same period the previous year.

PSO board approves SPA execution with Azerbaijan’s SOCAR

PSO’s administrative expenses rose around 19% to Rs6.42 billion, from Rs5.41 billion in 9MFY24.

The profit from operations stood at Rs62.96 billion in 9MFY25, from Rs82.01 billion from the same period last year.

The company’s profit before tax was recorded at Rs23.92 billion in 9MFY25, from Rs31.38 billion in the same period the previous year.