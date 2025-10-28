BML 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.16%)
Business & Finance

Stile appoints new chairman

BR Web Desk Published 28 Oct, 2025 01:08pm

Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Limited (Stile) announced on Tuesday the appointment of its new Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The company informed this in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) today.

“This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of Shabbir Tiles and Ceramics Limited, in their meeting held on October 27, 2025, have appointedImran Ali Habib as the Chairman of the Board of Directors,” the notice to the bourse read.

Moreover, the company on September 12 had announced the resignation of Masood Abbas Jaffery as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Stile was incorporated in Pakistan as a public limited company in 1978.

The principal activity of the company is the manufacturing and sale of tiles under the brand name “Stile”.

It has also diversified into the trading of building and installation products.

