BML 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.03%)
BOP 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.11%)
CNERGY 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
CPHL 88.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.71%)
DCL 13.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.8%)
DGKC 235.25 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.41%)
FCCL 56.14 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.97%)
FFL 18.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.92%)
GCIL 32.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.5%)
HUBC 213.60 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.2%)
KEL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.05%)
KOSM 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
LOTCHEM 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.09%)
MLCF 98.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.72%)
NBP 206.97 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (0.97%)
PAEL 54.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.48%)
PIAHCLA 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.2%)
PIBTL 15.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.54%)
POWER 18.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
PPL 194.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.11%)
PREMA 39.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.68%)
PRL 35.87 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.36%)
PTC 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.4%)
SNGP 136.45 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.4%)
SSGC 39.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.83%)
TELE 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
TPLP 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
TREET 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.83%)
TRG 71.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
WTL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.08%)
BR100 17,123 Decreased By -13.5 (-0.08%)
BR30 54,773 Increased By 208.1 (0.38%)
KSE100 163,305 Increased By 0.8 (0%)
KSE30 49,835 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.02%)
Australian shares edge higher as miners, financials rise on easing US-China trade tensions

Reuters Published 27 Oct, 2025 12:57pm

Australian shares rose on Monday after signs of easing US-China trade tensions buoyed risk sentiment globally, while investors’ caution ahead of key domestic inflation data that could challenge bets for a near-term rate cut capped gains.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.41% to 9,055.60 points, led by gains in financials and miners - the two most heavily-weighted sectors on the benchmark.

China is Australia’s largest trading partner and a key buyer of iron ore, coal and other commodities, making its economic ties critical to the resource-heavy bourse.

Globally, investors are optimistic that the upcoming meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping could pave the way for a trade deal, with both sides signaling progress.

A meeting between Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Chinese Premier Li Qiang over the weekend, where both leaders pledged deeper cooperation despite recent military tensions, helped reinforce investor confidence.

Financials advanced 0.7%, with the “Big Four” banks gaining more than 0.6% each.

A crucial reading on third-quarter consumer prices due on Wednesday could determine whether a November rate cut is on the table, with markets pricing in a 60% chance.

Luke Winchester, portfolio manager at Merewether Capital, said banks’ strength reflected a mix of catch-up buying after months of underperformance, their safe-haven appeal amid global uncertainty, and optimism that potential rate cuts could spur mortgage lending, even as margin pressures linger.

Miners rose 0.4% on gains in iron ore prices, bolstered by easing trade tensions, outweighed lingering concerns over demand from top consumer China. BHP and Rio Tinto were up 0.7% and 1.3%, respectively.

Energy stocks advanced 0.8% as oil prices climbed. Sector heavyweight Woodside Energy gained 1.2%, while smaller rival Santos was up 1.4%.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.108%to close at 13,391.59 points.

Australian shares

