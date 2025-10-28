BML 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.25%)
BOP 38.16 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.76%)
CNERGY 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
CPHL 87.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.44%)
DCL 14.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
DGKC 236.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.21%)
FCCL 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.07%)
FFL 18.94 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
GCIL 32.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.57%)
HUBC 212.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-0.59%)
KEL 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.92%)
KOSM 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.11%)
LOTCHEM 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.98%)
MLCF 97.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.9%)
NBP 206.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.36%)
PAEL 53.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.13%)
PIAHCLA 25.66 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
PIBTL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
POWER 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
PPL 192.50 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.2%)
PREMA 39.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.3%)
PRL 35.79 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
PTC 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.67%)
SNGP 132.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2%)
SSGC 39.49 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.13%)
TELE 11.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-7.68%)
TPLP 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
TREET 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.3%)
TRG 72.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.15%)
WTL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.05%)
BR100 16,996 Decreased By -22.8 (-0.13%)
BR30 54,013 Decreased By -157.4 (-0.29%)
KSE100 162,226 Increased By 62.2 (0.04%)
KSE30 49,471 Increased By 52.2 (0.11%)
Oct 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Citi to tie up with Coinbase to boost digital payments for institutional clients

  • Stablecoins are digital tokens designed to keep a constant value
Reuters Published 28 Oct, 2025 10:43am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Citigroup and cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase plan to collaborate on digital asset payment solutions for the U.S. bank’s institutional clients, to expand the offering to global clients in the future.

The partnership will initially focus on enabling users to deposit and withdraw traditional currencies (commonly referred to as “fiat” in crypto) through Coinbase’s services, marking a significant step as it allows smooth transitions between traditional money and digital assets like cryptocurrencies, the two companies said in a joint statement on Monday.

Additionally, the collaboration will streamline payment operations, Citi said.

“By combining their reach with Coinbase’s leadership in digital assets, we’re creating solutions that can simplify and expand access to digital asset payments,” said Brian Foster, global head of Crypto as a Service at Coinbase.

Citi said more details on specific features, including exploring ways to convert traditional currency into stablecoins, will be disclosed in the coming months.

Stablecoins are digital tokens designed to keep a constant value.

They are often backed by traditional assets such as the U.S. dollar or government debt.

They have surged in popularity, and their demand is expected to increase further after the US passed its GENIUS Act in July that sets federal rules for stablecoins.

Dealmaking within the digital assets industry has picked up pace this year as a crypto-friendly Trump administration encourages companies to expand their business in the US, providing a favorable environment for growth and investment.

Coinbase, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, shelled out $375 million to buy investment platform Echo, while earlier this year it had struck a $2.9 billion deal for crypto options provider Deribit.

citigroup Cryptocurrency Coinbase

Comments

200 characters

Citi to tie up with Coinbase to boost digital payments for institutional clients

PSX rebounds, gains nearly 1,200 points after SBP maintains status quo

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

PM forms traders-led panels

Oil dips as OPEC output plans offset US-China trade optimism

Amazon targets as many as 30,000 corporate job cuts, sources say

IMF may approve USD1.2bn tranche by Dec

Ethanol exports, Basmati GI registration: Pakistan raises concerns with EU on duty relief retreat

Revised buyback rates for net metering: PM directs PD to verify new tariff in sync with Nepra

Indus Motor profit after tax jumps 32% in 1QFY26

PD in ‘head-on clash’ with KE over MYT row

Read more stories